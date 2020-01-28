Great things are being accomplished within the M.S.D. of Warren County schools.
Seeger High School is getting recognition, and it’s promoting its successes.
It’s been recognized for having the third highest graduation rate, and for being in the top nine percent in the state for 10th grade English/language arts IStep scores and the top 15 percent in the state for 10th grade math IStep scores. The school has the highest 10th grade IStep pass percentage in the surrounding area.
“It all kind of lies together,” said principal Rob Beckett.
What the school is most proud of, said Beckett, is its graduation rate.
“That’s what we do. That’s the goal.”
In the 2018 school year the rate of those who passed the graduation equivalence test or career path was 98.3 percent. “We’ve been very successful on making sure all gets are getting what they need.”
The average graduating class at Seeger is between 90-100 seniors.
“That leads to doing one of two options,” Beckett said.
One of those is getting them ready for college.
Two years ago Seeger High School started offering dual credit courses, “one of the first in the Lafayette area”. It’s been beneficial to the students to offer the statewide general education coop classes.
He said there are duel credit classes in language arts, speech and fine arts, biology, and math.
The early college program allows Seeger students to graduate with a block of 30 college credits that will transfer to any Indiana state educational public institution.
He said a list of Seeger’s students who have participated, and that means fiscal savings on future college classes for students and parents.
“This year it would be nice to double it,” he said. “With the class of 2021 we will definitely be there.”
He said he’s recently written for a grant to get money to certify Seeger teachers to help teach more of these classes.
If there are students who aren’t wanting to go to college, there’s a path of them. He said, “We’ve worked really hard to help them on a pathway to career courses if they don’t do well on the test.
“The goal is to make sure they find jobs where they’re productive.”
The career pathway courses includes nursing, welding, computers, law enforcement, education, to name just a very few.
“For a small school we have a large variety of offerings.”
It’s about celebrating the good the school is doing, Beckett said.