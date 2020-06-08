The Warren County Community Foundation building in Williamsport is sporting some new artwork.
Seeger student Lizzy Beckett worked on the mural, completing it last week.
“My Nanna Christy Hay commissioned me to design something for essential workers, and I tried to make as diverse a piece as possible, since healthcare workers come in all colors, genders, shapes and sizes,” she said via email.
The mural took 16 hours for Beckett to paint and sketch.
The artist will be a junior at Seeger High School in the fall. She is the daughter of Rob and Holli Beckett.
At school she is in National Honor Society, FFA and Art Club as well as academic teams.
“After high school I would like to peruse a job in the medical field, possibly a cardio thoracic surgeon or medical illustrator,” she said.
The mural has a yellow background with a head and shoulders shot of a medical worker wearing a mask and other protective gear. “A Big thank you to all essential workers”, reads the mural.
“I hope that everyone in the community likes the mural and is happy with it being a part of their town,” she said. “Thank you to the Warren County Community Foundation for having me paint this piece on their building.”