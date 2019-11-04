On Oct. 10 Seeger Memorial High School Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) inducted sixteen new members. The event was at Seeger’s Fine Arts Center and was hosted by the current NHS members.
This year’s officers include: Meghan Beyer, president; Kaylee Kerr, vice president; MacKinley Cooksey, secretary; Kendal Knosp, treasurer; Jude Hunter and Elizabeth Potts, co-reporters.
Membership in NHS is reserved for any senior, junior, or second-semester sophomore who is found to regularly demonstrate the four qualities of Scholarship (by obtaining a GPA of 3.3 or higher) Leadership, Character, and Service. National Honor Society membership is one of the highest honors that can be conferred upon students at Seeger.
The inductees for the 2019 Fall Semester included, seniors: Trey Brooks-Ellis, son of Denny and Casey Ellis; Duncan Clem, son of Jeff and Nora Clem; Hunter Garrison, son of Ryan and Holly Garrison; Morgan Howard, daughter of Tim Howard and Stacey Moore; Emma Rodenbarger, daughter of Andy and Dana Rodenbarger; juniors: Zoey Bamonti, daughter of Joe and Holly Bamonti; Travis Beckett, son of Scott and Jenna Beckett; Rhylee Garcia, daughter of Josh and Carrie Johnson; Jeniece Hall, daughter of April Hall and the late Ron Hall; Allison High, daughter of Philip and Abigail High; Morgan Moller, daughter of Quinn and Tracy Moller; Emma Nelson, daughter of Dan and Melanie Nelson; Hannah Shideler, daughter of Eric Shideler and Keli Richardson; Jesse Smith, son of Angie Leithliter; Karis Sosnowski, daughter of Chris Sosnowski and Sheree Principato; and Gage Zenor, son of Rich and Heidi Zenor.