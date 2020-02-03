Seeger High School student Hanah Wolf has spent the past six months finding various ways to raise money for Parkinson’s research.
She is finishing off her fundraiser by hosting a shoe collection drive.
The shoes will be sent to those in need the profit will go towards continuing the fight for Parkinson’s research.
Children’s shoes, tennis shoes, sandals and athletic shoes are acceptable along with any other type of shoe except for heels, wedges, snow boots, cleats and fluffy slippers.
Shoes can be dropped off at the Seeger High School office until March 31.
For more information, email hanah.wolf@msdwarco.k12.in.us.