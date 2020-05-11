Seeger High School has listed the recipients honored with awards and scholarships.
Valedictorian- Jaylen Young
Salutatorian- Emily Shrader
Summa Cum Laude: GPA of at least 4.1- MacKinley Cooksey, Kali Haddock, Jude Hunter, Emily Shrader, Jaylen Young
MacKinley Cooksey will attend Purdue University and will major in Animal Science in hopes of becoming a Veterinarian. She was a part of FFA, Student Government, National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Pep Club, FCA, swim and track teams, and a 10 year 4-H member. She was the 2019 Miss Warren County Fair Queen.
Kali Haddock will attend IU’s Kelley School of Business. She was involved in Turning Pointe Senior Dance Team, Drama Club, Concert Choir, National Honor Society, Student Government Association, and student teacher at TPA.
Jude Hunter will attend DePauw University and will be a Media Fellows/Communications major. She was a member of the golf, swim, and track teams, Drama Club, FFA, National Honor Society, Student Government Association, Spanish Club, Pep Band, Show Choir, Academic Bowl, FCA, Pep Club, 4-H, Junior Leaders, and Williamsport Christian Church Youth Group.
Emily Shrader will attend St. Elizabeth School of Nursing to become a Registered Nurse. She was a varsity athlete in basketball, tennis, and volleyball, part of Student Government Association, National Honor Society, Spanish Club and was the class salutatorian
Jaylen Young will attend Purdue University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Astronautical Engineering. He was part of the swimming, basketball, football and track and field teams, National Honor Society, Student Government Association, the Math and Science Academic Teams, and was class Valedictorian.
Magna Cum Laude: GPA of 4.0-4.09- Meghan Beyer, Abigail Simpson, David Thornsbrough
Meghan Beyer will attend Purdue’s Krannert School of Management. She was part of the golf, tennis, and swim teams, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, Student Government Association, Pep Club, STARS, 4-H and Spanish Club.
Abigail Simpson will attend Ball State University to become an English teacher and take part in theatre. She was involved with Drama Club, the Music Department, Warren County Youth Council, Improv Troupe, National Honor Society, and Student Government Association.
David Thornsbrough will attend Purdue University and major in history with a minor in education to teach at the secondary level. He was part of National Honor Society, Student Government Association, helped with West Lebanon Christian Church Lunch Program, and was swim team manager and on the track and field team.
Cum Laude: GPA of 3.75-3.99- Larry Aaron, Zachery Allison, Veda Clark, Jillian Huckleberry, Trey Brooks-Ellis, Shelby Jernagan, Kaylee Kerr, Maddison Miller, Janelle Rater, Eli Rodenbarger, Shannon Rogers, Sophia Roysdon, Erica Swank, John Waterworth
C. Henry Baum US History Award- David Thornsbrough
Faculty Choice Art Award- Sophia Roysdon
Helen Gillespie Art Award- Jillian Huckleberry
Indiana Regional Academic All-Star- Jaylen Young
James Hamilton Library Award- Shannon Rogers
JK Rowling Award- PJ Amble & Abigail Simpson
John Philip Sousa Award- Caitlin Smith
M.E. Beckett Award- Emily Shrader & Jaylen Young
National Art Honor Society- Jillian Huckleberry
National Choral Award- Eli Rodenbarger
Psi Iota Art Award- Morgan Howard
Psi Iota Band Award- Jude Hunter
Psi Iota Choir Award- Abigail Simpson
Psi Iota Literacy Award- Meghan Beyer
Roy E. Davidson Science Award- Jaylen Young
Thespian Award- PJ Amble & Abigail Simpson
Top 4-Year English Award- Emily Shrader
Top 4- Year Math Award- Jaylen Young
Top 4-Year Social Studies Award- Jaylen Young
Tri Kappa Valedictorian- Jaylen Young
Tri Kappa Salutatorian- Emily Shrader
Wabash River Conference All-Academic- Zach Allison, PJ Amble, Meghan Beyer, Trey Brooks-Ellis, Duncan Clem, MacKinley Cooksey, Hunter Garrison, Jude Hunter, Kaylee Kerr, Elizabeth Potts, Janelle Rater, Shannon Rogers, Emily Shrader, Erica Swank, Alex Thornsbrough, John Waterworth, Jaylen Young
Zach Allison plans to attend Vincennes University to receive a bachelor’s degree in Homeland Security. He participated in FFA, Student Government Association, National Honor Society, Film Club, Track & Field, Football, and Basketball. He also earned his Eagle Scout award.
PJ Amble will attend Franklin College to obtain a degree in Exercise Science. He was involved with Drama Club, Choir, 4 year Band, Football, and Film Club.
Trey Brooks-Ellis will attend Indiana State University to major in Environmental Geoscience. He was a part of the tennis and football team, Student Government Association, National Honor Society, Pep Club, and Spanish Club.
Duncan Clem will be attending Purdue. He has been a part of Track, Swimming, and Cross Country, FFA, National Honor Society, Student Government Association, Band, and Academic SuperBowl
Hunter Garrison will attend Purdue University to obtain a degree in Business. He was a member of the football, basketball, and track teams, National Honor Society, Student Government Association, STARS, and Spanish Club.
Kaylee Kerr will study nursing at St. Elizabeth School of Nursing. She was involved with National Honor Society, Student Government Association, FFA, STARS, Art Club, Spanish Club, Adventure Club, and participated on various teams including Swimming/Diving, Girls Basketball, Girls Basketball Manager, Softball, Track and Golf
Elizabeth Potts will attend Indiana University and obtain a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She was involved in FFA, FCA, National Honor Society, Student Government Association, Spanish Club, Pep Club, Pep Band, Concert Band, and football & wrestling manager.
Janelle will attend Purdue to study pharmacy. She was involved in STARS, Pep Club, Cheerleading, 4-H and Junior Leaders.
Shannon Rogers will continue her education at Ivy Tech for two years in the area of nursing. Shannon was involved with softball and STARS.
Erica Swank will attend Purdue University to major in Elementary Education. She was a member of Student Government Association, National Honor Society, Art Club, Spanish Club, and STARS
John Waterworth will attend an engineering school to study biomedical engineering and specialize in prosthetics. John was a member of the cross county, track and field, and swim teams, Academic Superbowl, Spell Bowl, Marching Band, Concert Band, Basketball band, Student Government Association, and National Honor Society
Yearbook Award- Mariah Tanner
SCHOLARSHIPS
Gilbert Bailiff Memorial Scholarship - Blayne Lape
This scholarship was created in 2011 by Gilbert Bailiff’s three daughters to continue their father’s legacy. The purpose of this scholarship is to award funding for a student attending a trade school.
Blayne will be going to school to pursue HVAC. Blayne was involved with basketball, weightlifting, and the Pep Club.
Charlie Coffman Memorial Scholarship- MacKinley Cooksey
The Charlie Coffman Memorial Scholarship was created in memory of the longtime member of the community. He was a World War II veteran, a Purdue University graduate in Agriculture Education, Science, and School Administrator. He was a very kind hearted, positive, helping citizen and we know that he would be very excited to help a student pursue his/her dreams in going to college and majoring in agriculture.
College Board Opportunity Scholarship- Cameron Ellis
The College Board offers scholarships that high school students can earn by taking steps on their path to college. There are six steps, and the more effort the student puts in the more opportunity they have for earning a scholarship.
Cameron Ellis will attend Purdue and pursue a degree in game development or auto mechanics. He was part of the swim team and track team. Cameron was the top sprinter/.hurdler his sophomore year in track.
Fountain Warren Master Gardeners Scholarship- MacKinley Cooksey
The Fountain Warren Master Gardeners Association is a non-profit organization, and promotes the art, science and pleasure of gardening in the community, in cooperation with Purdue Extension off Fountain and Warren Counties.
Frank & Wini Clark Scholarship- Jaden Halsema
Frank and Wini Clark established a scholarship fund for Seeger High School graduates in 2013. Both were advocates for education. Wini was the first Speech Pathologist for Attical schools and for MSD of Warren County schools. She retired from North Vermillion schools after almost 20 years in the system Frank served on the MSD School Board for eleven years. Both of the Clarks encouraged their children and their friends as well as the grandchildren to get education beyond high school. Establishing this fund perpetuates that dream for students.
Jaden Halsema will be attending Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois and obtain a bachelor’s degree in radiation therapy. She was a member of FFA, swim, softball and volleyball teams, Warren County Junior Leaders, and 4-H.
Harman Memorial Scholarship- Jorja Hudson, Mariah Ingram, John Waterworth, Jaylen Young
John Samuel Harman Scholarship is for scholastic achievement. This scholarship was established by the late Anna Margaret Harman to recognize students from Adams Township who have excelled in academics and are pursuing higher education. Anna Harman, an heir to farmland in Adams Township, believed in higher education, and upon her death, established a trust for perpetuity. John Samuel Harman, a nephew, was killed in Heilbronn Germany on April 8th, 1945 during his serve to our country in World War II. It is in his memory that this scholarship is named.
Jorja Hudson will attend Western Illinois University and play softball. She participated in the volleyball and softball teams.
Mariah Ingram plans to become a nurse. She participated as a member of the Color Guard.
H.Park and Anna Jean Hunter Scholarship- Emily Shrader
Park and Anna Jean Hunter loved Warren County- the people, the community, and the farm life. They were proud to work the ground, raise their family, enjoy their neighbors, and support community activities and events. They wanted to recognize this deep commitment with a lasting legacy. The Hunter Scholarship was established to reward academic achievement, but recipients who are chosen must demonstrate a well rounded life through involvement in community and philanthropic endeavors as well as school activities.
Jordan Creek Wind Farm Scholarship- Zach Allison, Peyton Laffoon, Blayne Lape, Abigail Simpson, Garrett Watkins
NextEra Energy Resources believes in investing in the communities their projects call home. They are thrilled to help local students in Warren County, home of the Jordan Creek Wind Project, achieve their goals and are proud to contribute to their future successes. They look forward to working in Warren County for years to come.
Peyton Laffoon will attend Davenport University to study computer science. He was involved in baseball, basketball, and tennis.
Blayne will be going to school to pursue HVAC. Blayne was involved with basketball, weightlifting, and the Pep Club.
Garett will attend Ivy Tech to study HVAC Technology. He was part of the wrestling, football, and golf teams.
Kenneth and Mary Ann Evans FFA Agriculture Scholarship- Libby Shonkwiler
Kenneth & Mary Ann Evans Evans lived in Warren County for over 50 years. Kenneth was also a member and officer of his high school FFA chapter. Kenneth and Mary Ann set up this scholarship in 2014 to be awarded to a deserving member of the Seeger FFA
Libby Shonkwiler will attend Purdue University to study Agriculture. She was active in FFA, Spanish Club, and played volleyball/ran on the cross country team.
Ronald & Martha Crow-Pugh Scholarship- Recipients- Meghan Beyer, MacKinley Cooksey, and Jaylen Young
Martha Pugh was a lifelong resident of Warren County. She was a quiet, unassuming lady who was loving and loyal to her family and friends. The Crow family, through Martha’s estate planning and a portion of the Crow Property that were sold, established a scholarship fund for Warren County students.
Lee Whitehall Education Trust- Jaden Halsema, Davis Thornsbrough,John Waterworth, Jaylen Young
Lee Whitehall’s wife, Rudy, established this scholarship for Attica and Seeger students. Ruby, being a former teacher, knew the value of education and created this scholarship in honor of her husband, Lee Whitehall.
Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship- Jude Hunter
The purpose of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana. This is a full tuition scholarship. The student must demonstrate good citizenship qualities, high moral character, and potential for leadership and academic success.
Louis Bannon Scholarship- Zach Allison, Janelle Rater
This scholarship is intended to honor the life and memory of Louis Bannon, who was a proud Seeger Fan and a supporter of all Seeger Athletes. The fund began in 2012 and offers financial support to graduating seniors who have demonstrated a passion for Seeger Athletes. Seeger Athletic Boosters have set aside 50/50 contributions to help support this scholarship. It’s not the days in your life that matter, but the LIFE in your days
Louis R & Tunie Lewis Scholarship- Ben Potter
This scholarship was created in 2010 by the Larch family so that Louis and Tunie’s contributions to their community wold continue forever. Louis and Tunie were third generation farmers in Prairie Township in Warren County. They lived on the family farm purchased in 1875. This scholarship is awarded to a Warren County resident who will be continuing their education in the field of agriculture.
Music Boosters Scholarship- Caitlin Smith
This scholarship recognizes a student who has participated in band or choir throughout high school. In addition, this student demonstrates leadership, commitment, and a high level of achievement in music and academics. The student chosen for this scholarship plans to include music in their life after high school in whatever career field they choose
Caitlin Smith will attend Indiana State University to pursue Music Education. She was involved in Jazz Band, Concert Band, Pep Band, Marching Band, Art Club, and Drama Club as well as being a competitive speed skater.
Original Warren County Ambulance- Kaylee Brasker, Zoe Kight, Janelle Rater, Jordan Halsema, Hannah Shiedler
Kaylee Brasker will attend Indiana State University to major in Nursing. She was part of the swim, golf, and softball teams, Pep Club, Adventure Club, and STARS.
Jordan Halsema is finishing her first degree with a Bachelor’s of Science in Exercise Science and minor in Massage Therapy and will be pursing a degree in Physical Therapy assisting in the fall.
Hannah Shideler received her undergraduate degree in nursing at Purdue. She is now pursuing a masters degree to become a Family Nurse Practitioner
Phillip & Carolyn White Memorial Scholarship- John Waterworth
Phil & Carolyn White came to Warren County in 1967 when Phil took a position at Seeger High School as a Science teacher, and Track.Cross Country coach. He later became Athletic Director. Carolyn taught 5th grade for more than 20 years. They dedicated their loves to education and enjoyed working with young people and having an impact in their lives. This scholarship is dedicated in their memory.
Pine Village Elementary School Staff Scholarship- Jaylen Young
This scholarship was established in 2001 to assist former students of PIne Village Elementary to pursue their dreams of further education. The staff of Pine Village wishes to encourage students by helping to fund expenses for post-high school education. They take pride in knowing that former students are doing well and continuing studies after high school.
Psi Iota Xi Scholarship- Sophia Roysdon
Psi Iota Xi is a service sorority focusing on art, music, and literature. Therefore, we award our scholarships to students who are pursuing those areas of interest. The purpose of this scholarship is to assist a student in furthering their education in the fields of Speech & hearing, or the field of Art, Music, and Literature.
Sophia Roysdon will attend Herron School of Art & Design at IUPUI to achieve a bachelor’s degree in art history and antiquities. Sophia was involved with Academic Superbowl, Drama Club, Art Club, Film Club, National Honor Society, and Pep Club.
Raymond and Helen Ricketts Scholarship- Larry Aaron & Jillian Huckleberry
This scholarship was set up by Helen Ricketts, a dedicated teacher serving the area for her entire life, to help students further their education. The scholarship was created to financially help Seeger High School and Covington High School graduates with their college education. The qualifications for the scholarship include quality character, good academics, and school/community service.
Larry Aaron plans to go to college to become a nurse. He has participated in Spanish Honor Society and Choir.
Seeger FFA Scholarship- MacKinley Cooksey
The Seeger FFA established a fund in 2006 to support members of the Seeger FFA chapter in their further studies. Students had to have been active in FFA at least four years. They must also demonstrate leadership skills and contributed to the betterment of their community through FFA.
Ura Seeger Memorial Scholarship- Braxton Bowlus, Emma Brasker, Kaylee Brasker, Trey Brooks-Ellis, MacKinley Cooksey, Garrett Drake, Grace Drake, Tristen Eller, Tyler England, Hunter Garrison, Shelby Gross, Jake Gudgel, Kali Haddock, Jaden Halsema, Nathan Harper, Atlanta Houmes, Jillian Huckleberry, Jorja Hudson, Jude Hunter, Mariah Ingram, Kaylee Kerr, Macie Kerst-Merriman, Zoe Kight, Peyton Laffoon, Blayne Lape, Paige Leonard, Maddison Miller, Ben Potter, Elizabeth Potts, Janelle Rater, Eli Rodenbarger, Shannon Rogers, Taylor Rothenberger, Sophia Roysdon, JT Scroggins, Libby Shonkwiler, Emily Shrader, Abigail Simpson, Caitlin Smith, Erica Swank, Mariah Tanner, David Thornsbrough, Jazmyn Vaughn, John Waterworth, Garett Watkins, Kiley White, Jaylen Young
In his estate planning in 1959, Mr. Seeger designated money to go into a trust fund to assist students with furthering their education. The amount is determined annually. THis has been and will continue to be such a blessing to Seeger Students. To be eligible, students must have attend Seeger for a minimum of two years. Thank you to Mr. Ura Seeger for his interest in promoting education and his generosity.
Sentry Roofing Scholarship- Elizabeth Potts
This scholarship was set up by Gene & Luann Fowler, owners of Sentry Roofing and was created to financially help senior students from Seeger High School. The qualifications for the scholarship include quality character, good academics, and school/ community service.
Hubert J. & Wilma Shackleton Scholarship- Garett Watkins
Hubert & Wilma have had a lifetime interest in education and want to encourage a student to pursue a degree that will lead directly to a job. Shack had been a chemistry/science teacher and a member of the MSD of Warren County School Board and Wilma talkight high school social studies for 35 years.
St. VIncent Williamsport Hospital Guild- Celina Ferrantino & Kaelee Swank
The St. Vincent Williamsport Hospital Guild established a scholarship in 2001. The purpose of this scholarship is to assist location students who are going into the medical field. The Guild also has a goal of bringing education medical practitioners to the Warren County area by helping local students get an education.
Kaelee Swank is finishing her freshman year at Purdue where she is majoring in nursing. Celina Ferrantino will attend Ivy Tech to pursue nursing .
George & Vivian Steinbaugh Scholarship- Zach Allison, Meghan Beyer, Parker Wells
In 1985, the Steinbaugh’s had a desire to assist students financially with their education. Money was set aside in a trust fund to benefit Seeger students. This award will continue to benefit students for many years. To be eligible, students must have attended Seeger for a minimum of two years.
Parker Wells will attend Ivy Tech for Culinary Arts. He was part of the swim team and in the band.
Susie Glaze Nursing Scholarship- Kaylee Kerr
To honor the memory of their mother, Susie, the Glaze Family established a scholarship to carry on Susie’s great love of nursing. Susie was a Registered Nurse who worked in Warren County most of her career. She loved caring for others which was evident in her over fifty year nursing career.
Tri Kappa Helping Hands- David Thornsbrough
This scholarship is based on achievement, ability to set attainable goals, commitment to completion of tasks, ability to seek and use learning resources and demonstration of curiosity and initiative.
Triple A Farm Bureau Award- Abigail Simpson & David Thornsbrough
The recipient must be in the top ten percent of the graduating class. The emphasis focuses on activities outside of school, looking for individuals who have been involved in community activities.
Tyler Potts Memorial Scholarship- Hunter Garrison, Garett Watkins
Created in 2011, the Tyler Potts Memorial Scholarship is a testimony to Tyler’s life and passion for Seeger football and wrestling, with a goal to help other students meet their educational goals. In Tyler’s memory there is a golf scramble held in the summer with all proceeds donated to this fund. The scholarship is awarded each year to student athletes involved in wrestling or football, community service, and academics.
Warren Central PTO- David Thornsbrough-
Warren Central Elementary PTO Scholarship will be awarded only to graduating high school seniors. Excellence of Scholarship, academic potential, high moral character, and/or financial need of the applicant is criteria for this award. This determination will be made by the members of the Warren Central PTO Scholarship Committee.
Warren County Athletic Boosters- Meghan Beyer, Kaylee Kerr, Emily Shrader, Jaylen Young
The Warren County Athletic Boosters Association has awarded financial support to Seeger Graduates for over 20 years. Awards are presented to athletes who demonstrate leadership in the classroom and in their chosen sport. Good players inspire themselves; Great players inspire others
Warren County Education Association-Abigail Simpson
The Warren County Education Associations offers a scholarship each year to a graduating senior who plans a career in education. As a professional organization they feel it is important to encourage those planning to become teachers in any way they can.
Warren County Extension Homemakers- Jaden Halsema
The extension homemakers make quilts to raise money for scholarships. Students are eligible if they are attending to major in the areas of Consumer Sciences, Health or Kinesiology, Health sciences, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Human Development and Family Studies, Nursing, Nutrition Sciences, Psychological Sciences, Public Health, Speech Language and Hearing Sciences.
Warren County Farm Bureau- Ben Potter
In 2000, the Warren County Farm Bureau established a fund to support higher education for Warren County residents. The Farm Bureau award is based upon activities which have proven leadership potential as well as citizenship skills. Priority will be given to applications with an agricultural background or who intend to study agriculture.
Williamsport Elementary Student Council Scholarship- MacKinley Cooksey, Kali Haddock
This Williamsport Student Council Scholarship was created to honor past members who have continued to be council members in high school, and who have excelled in classroom as well.
Clark-Thomas Speech Pathology Scholarship- Jordan Potter
Wini Clark is a lifetime resident of Warren County. She served as a Speech-Language Pathologist for over 40 years in Fountain, Warren, and Vermillion counties. Karen Clark Thomas, Wini’s daughter, is also a Speech-Language Pathologist. Karen served in the medical setting with over 20 years in the Lutheran Health Network in Ft. Wayne. Wini and Karen wish to encourage students to pursue a Bachelor’s and/or Masters Degree in SLP or COmmunications Sciences and Disorders. They hope to help students follow their dreams of serving those with communication disorders in the educational or medical setting through this scholarship.
Jordan Potter has completed her freshman year at Purdue where she is studying speech- pathology.
Lawrence & Velma Dill Endowed Scholarship- Thomas Kay
This scholarship was created by G. Michael Dill and J. Mark Dill, as a lasting tribute to their late parentes Lawrence & Velma Dill, who dedicated their lives to their sons’ education. The scholarship recipient must be attending Wabash College. Lawrence Dill was born on a farm in Warren County, later serving in the US Army from 1942-1946. He returned and worked as a farmer near Independence until 1967. Velma taught Home Economics and Physical Education at Williamsport High School until 1967, and in Rensselaer from 1969-1975.
Thomas Kay has just finished his freshman year at Wabash College where he is majoring in Biology.
Next Generation Hoosier Educational Scholarship - Abigail Simpson
The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship provides high-achieving high school and college students interested in pursuing a career in education the opportunity to earn a renewable scholarship for four academic years. In exchange, students agree to teach for five years at an eligible Indiana school
Indiana 4-H Foundation Senior Year Scholarships
These scholarships are based on 4-H achievement and support recipients in their different avenues of post-high school education. Indiana 4-H Foundation scholarships act as an incentive for 4-H members to live up to the 4-H motto “Making the Best Better”. Warren County has three local scholarship sponsors:
Warren County 4-H Council Scholarship- Awarded to an active 4-H member. The recipient is Janelle Rater. Janelle will attend Purdue to study pharmacy. She was involved in STARS, Pep Club, Cheerleading, 4-H and Junior Leaders.
Warren County 4-H Junior Leaders- - Awarded to an active 4-H Jr. Leader. The recipient is Jaden Halsema. Jaden will be attending Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois and obtain a bachelor’s degree in radiation therapy. She was a member of FFA, swim, softball and volleyball teams, Warren County Junior Leaders, and 4-H.
Patterson Country Acres, LLC- Patterson Country Acres, LLC owners -Kelly Pearson, Kim Becher & De'Ann Hogston award a scholarship to a Warren County and Wells County active 4-H member through an Indiana 4-H Foundation Scholarship. The recipient is Ben Potter.
Ben will attend Purdue to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Ag Systems Management. He was part of the wrestling, swimming, and track and field teams, National Honor Society, Student Government Association, STARS and Art Club.