The Seeger Patriots got a homecoming win Friday night, with a score of 33-21, over the Covington Trojans.
It was a slow start, with just one touchdown each in the first half.
Seeger Head Coach Herb King said, "We had a slow start in the first."
Seeger senior Tristan Bahrns got the first TD, but it took the first six minutes of the game to do so.
Covington senior quarterback Colton Brown followed with his own touchdown with 3:40 left on the clock.
At the end of the first it was 7-7.
In the second, there was a missed field goal kick by Covington, keeping the game at 7-7.
The game got going in the second half. Covington's Brown passed to Jakob Hendrix for a 81-yard touchdown. Game was 7-14.
Seeger's Bahrns recovered a Covington fumble. With about eight minutes left he got a six yard touchdown. The team failed to turn over points from a two-point conversion play. Game was 13-14.
Covington's Brown intercepted a pass at the 39-yard line in the coming plays, but the team wasn't able to turn that into points.
Patriots Brock Thomas stripped Covington of the ball, and it would lead to a TD for senior Hunter Garrison. The team got the two-point conversion this play, and the score became 21-14 with 10 minutes still in the quarter.
Covington replied to this, putting seven more points on the board before the end of the quarter.
In the fourth, Seeger's Khal Stephen took the ball 11 yards into the end zone, pushing the team, after the extra point to lead 27-21.
Patriots would score again with momentum when Stephen again took the ball into the end zone with 3:58 left. Without the extra point, the game was 33-21 where it would finish.
"This is a really great team. We really did well in the second half. We moved the ball well.
"We played with tenacity on both sides of the ball," said King.
Covington assistant coach Doug Hunter said it was a good game.
"We made a couple of mistakes within our 10 that we had to overcome."
But, he said, "We're proud of these kids on both sides."