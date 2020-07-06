Sharon K. (Fowler) Walsh, a State Line native and 1981 Seeger High School graduate, has earned a doctorate degree from the University of Florida in Gainesville in curriculum instruction specializing in educational technology.
She completed the university’s graduate school requirements in December 2019 when her dissertation on teens reading for pleasure in a digital age was approved by committee and submitted for publication. UF 2020 spring graduates received their diplomas remotely due to the ongoing pandemic.
She previously graduated from Florida State University with a master’s degree, the University of Southern Indiana with a bachelor’s degree and Danville Area Community College with an associate’s degree. She began working in the Clay County, Fla., school system in 2000 as a science teacher, later becoming a reading coach and is now a district-level curriculum coach for beginning educators.
She and her husband Greg live in Orange Park, Fla., and have three daughters and four grandchildren.