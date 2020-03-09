There are 1,920 seconds in a boys’ basketball game, yet it is amazing how sometimes less than 100 of them can determine the outcome.
It was that way when Seeger fell to eventual 2A Sectional 38 winner Rossville by the score of 55-39 in the semifinals of the tournament.
The Patriots came into the game as double-digit underdogs based on the popular Sagarin ratings, but opened the game on a high note.
Owen Snedeker made a lay-up for Seeger and, after Rossville tied it 30 seconds later, the Patriots went on a 9-2 run.
Elijah Greene made a lay-up, Peyton Laffoon drilled a three-pointer, Garrett Drake hit a free throw and Kolton Pearson converted a three-point play against only a lay-up from the Hornets for an 11-4 lead with 2:32 left in the first quarter.
After a Rossville free throw, Logan McFatridge gave Seeger their biggest lead of the game – nine points – at 14-5 on the way to a 15-10 lead after one quarter.
Davis, Person and Greene helped push the margin back up to eight at 21-13 with three minutes gone in the second period, but fouls were beginning to take a toll on the team as it caused a couple of players to head to the bench.
The two teams traded three-pointers after a Hornet basket and then Pearson took the ball hard to the basket to restore the Patriot eight-point lead at 26-18.
A pair of Rossville free throws and a lay-up trimmed the margin to four, but Pearson again raced into the paint for a lay-up that made it 28-22 in favor of Seeger.
The next 100 seconds were the ones that completely flipped the game away from the Patriots and into the hands of Rossville.
The Hornets made back-to-back threes to tie the game at 28-all and then two more baskets to lead 32-28 at the halftime intermission.
As the third quarter started, Seeger coach John Collins changed his lineup away from some of the original starters, but the foul-plagued players were available to him.
Drake opened the period with a two-pointer for a 32-30 score, but that was as close as the Patriots would get for the remainder of the game.
Rossville had a height advantage that they failed to use in the first quarter and a half, but which led to the big run in the second period as they were feeding the post and kicking outside led to open looks.
In the third quarter, the Hornets went the other way, using their big man to drive into the paint then up and over the Patriot defenders.
When he or another teammate missed shots, the height difference allowed them to get the rebound and potential second-chance opportunities.
Scoring slowed down in that third quarter as the Seeger defense made it hard for Rossville attack to find an open shooter, but eventually someone got free or a driving lane opened and the Hornets began to pull away from the Patriots, going up 40-32 by the end of the period.
Snedeker trimmed the deficit to six with 6:40 remaining in the contest and a minute later, after both teams had scored two points, it still looked possible for a Seeger comeback from 42-36 down.
However, Rossville began to spread the floor, daring the Patriots to double team one player and leave another open, but Seeger refused to bite on that offer.
With time running out, the Patriots chose to go for steals, but often drew fouls, which led to Hornet free throws.
Rossville made six of seven free throws down the stretch while Seeger only made one bucket in falling 55-39.
With the loss, Seeger ends the season with a 10-13 record.