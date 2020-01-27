It was tough night for the home team when Seeger hosted Harrison in girls’ basketball and fell to the Raiders by the score of 66-27.
Things did not go well for the Patriots from the start at they missed several early shots from close to the basket and Harrison took advantage to open a 9-0 before Emily Shrader made a lay-up for Seeger at the 3:36 mark of the first quarter.
Aubry Cole made two free throws a minute later, but the Raiders countered with a pair of three-pointers for a 15-4 score.
Cole and Shrader would score again, the latter off an assist from Allison High, but the quarter ended with the visitors up 17-8.
The bombardment from beyond the arc by the Raiders resumed as the second quarter started as they knocked down three treys in just over two minutes against only a lay-up by Riley Shrader who got a pass from Kiley White.
Riley Shrader would hit a jumper to end the run of Harrison three-pointers, but it was 26-12 with just three minutes gone in the period.
White hit a three-pointer – the lone one for the Patriots all night – two minutes later, but the visitors immediately answered one of their own – their seventh of the first half.
By halftime, the score read Harrison 32 and Seeger 18.
The Raiders picked up in the third quarter where they left off in the second as they opened the scoring with a three-pointer and two baskets before Cole made a driving lay-up to stop the run at 39-20.
Harrison followed up with a 12-0 run before a late pair of free throws by the Patriots made the score 51-22 going into the final period.
There are two H’s that hurt any team when they are playing a bigger, faster team as Seeger was faced with doing in the contest with Harrison.
Those H’s are “hesitate” and “hurry”.
Against a taller and quicker team, it is natural to hesitate – to take a second look – before shooting, but doing that often leads to the second “H” – hurry – as the shooter sees a chance to take an open shot but does not take the time to get comfortable and in rhythm.
That often leads to a miss that kicks long, allowing the quicker team to get the rebound and race to the other end of the court for an easy lay-up.
There were times in the first three quarters where that seemed to be the case with the Patriots, but late in the third and into the fourth period, the team seemed to get more comfortable with the speed of the game.
The offense began to find good shots, but they still often failed to go down.
Rush McColley, the Harrison head coach, said his plan was to try to get Seeger to up their tempo, knowing it is not how they like to play.
“We haven’t seen that Princeton offense before,” he said, “but we knew that you have to play solid defense against it and do whatever you can to speed up the game.”
After the Raiders opened the fourth period with a basket, Avery Cole fed High for a lay-up and then Riley Shrader drew a two-shot foul where she made both free throws.
Seeger continued to battle back, attacking the basket and drawing fouls, until head coach Brent Rademacher decided to bring in his bench players with about two minutes to go and McColley responded in kind, which slowed down the game for a final score of 66-27.
Despite the final score and the 10-1 margin in three-point shots, there were positives for Seeger in the contest.
Assistant coach Dave Brown spoke after the game and said the team had learned some lessons.
“We grew in this game,” he explained. “We got tougher in a physical game – the kind we’re not used to playing but something we might see in the sectional. We calmed down some and played better. All this helps prepare us for the tournament.”
In the sectional, Seeger drew host Sheridan in the second game on Tuesday with the winner playing Fountain Central on Friday.