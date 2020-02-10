Seeger traveled to Sheridan on Tuesday to face the host Blackhawks in the opening game of the 2A Sectional 38 girls’ basketball sectional.
The Patriots opened the game 5-0 with all the points coming from Riley Shrader before Sheridan hit a trey to stop the run.
Kiley White made a lay-up, but the Blackhawks countered with another three-pointer to pull within one.
Aubry Cole, Shrader and White then went six-for-six from the free throw line and Emily Shrader added a lay-up to put Seeger ahead 15-12 after one quarter.
The second period started slowly for both teams as their defenses kept the other team off the scoreboard until Sheridan hit a jumper 90 seconds in.
It was almost two-and-a-half minutes before Seeger scored, but it was a three-pointer by White off a feed from Riley Shrader.
Moments later, the two reversed their assist and scoring roles to put the Patriots up 20-14.
In the next four minutes, the visitors would be scoreless while Sheridan was making two free throws, a trey and a lay-up to take a 21-20 lead before a late free throw by White tied the contest at 21-all at the half.
“We didn’t control the tempo in the first half,” Brent Rademacher, the Patriot head coach said. “We did a better job in the second.”
The tempo may have been to his liking, but not the way the scoring went as the third quarter started.
Each team made a basket in the opening minute, but then there was a three-minute burst by Sheridan that saw the score go from 23-23 to 28-23 before Riley Shrader made two free throws for Seeger.
Allison High followed with a coast-to-coast lay-up for Seeger and then Emily Shrader scored off a pass from White to retake the lead 29-28.
After a Sheridan timeout, Avery Cole made a lay-up that the Blackhawks matched with about a minute to go in the quarter for a 31-30 score before both teams went silent the rest of the period.
Avery Cole got things going for Seeger in the fourth period with a jumper for a three-point lead and two minutes later – the pace of the game indeed slowing to what Rademacher wanted – Riley Shrader added a putback.
In the next two minutes, the teams traded baskets with both squads failing to convert those buckets into three-point plays by missing the ensuing “and-one” free throw.
There was only an exchange of two-points each way in the next minute as Seeger began to spread out the floor using a four out and one in formation that saw Avery Cole play the post.
“I’ll do what I’ve got to do. I’ll play where they need me,” Cole explained. “I was inside so that Emily [Shrader], who is a good outside shooter, could get some chances. We were shooting okay, but we wanted good looks or free throws.”
Those free throws would come as Cole hit a pair with 47 seconds left to push the margin to seven at 41-34.
Knowing that Sheridan would likely foul her again if she missed, Cole said about her free throws, “It was scary up there. There is pressure on you, but I took a deep breath, followed through and made them.”
She then smiled while adding, “The second one went in a lot easier than the first.”
Sheridan continued to try to trade free throws for baskets, putting High and White to the line, but to no avail as the Seeger defense kept the Blackhawks from scoring for the rest of the game while making four free throws for a 45-34 final.
“We should be playing better than we did,” Rademacher concluded, “but it was the opening game of the sectional and I thing we had some nerves.”
Seeger would next play Fountain Central, a team they had defeated twice earlier in the season, and the Patriots came away with a 52-24 win to put them into the championship game.
That contest was against Lafayette Central Catholic, a team who had defeated them in sectional finals in 2016 and 2019 and where, once again, the Knights prevailed, this time by the score of 42-31, to end the Patriot season at 21-4.