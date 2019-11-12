It was vintage Brett Rademacher basketball when the Seeger girls hosted Rossville on Tuesday, but the veteran coach said he saw a lot to work on despite winning 40-21/
He explained that all five starters for the Patriots were members of either the cross-country or the volleyball teams, both of which reached the regional level this fall meaning that the players had not had much chance to work on their basketball skills and team play.
“They only had seven practices and it showed,” Rademacher said about his starters, “but they’ve been with us for enough seasons that they know what’s expected. They just need some time and they’ll be back where they need to be.
Being the first game of the season, it was not surprising that both teams were a little nervous at the start of the contest with missed shots and turnovers dominating in the first period.
Seeger scored first, getting a basket from Avery Cole two minutes into the contest, and then Rossville responded with a putback to tie the game at 2-all midway through the quarter.
Riley Shrader made one of two free throws and then Kiley White hit a trey off a pass from Emily Shrader for a 6-2 lead before the Hornets score three points in the final two-and-a-half minutes to make it 6-5 going into the second period.
Defenses dominated that quarter as Seeger got a fast break lay-up by Aubry Cole about 30 seconds in, but then never scored again before halftime.
Rossville only managed two baskets in those same eight minutes, but they were enough to put the Hornets on top 9-8 going into the intermission.
“We weren’t as aggressive as I wanted us to be on offense,” Rademacher said about the first half play, “so we stressed being more so in the second half and we did better.”
Emily Shrader got the lead back for the hosts with a lay-up and then Avery Cole fed White for another three-pointer to make it 13-9, but Rossville responded with six straight points to go up 15-13.
Riley Shrader tied things with a pair of free throws and then White made her third trey of the game for an 18-15 lead, one that the Patriots would not surrender.
Seeger scored ten more points in the quarter against none for the Hornets to take a 28-15 lead and effectively put the game out of reach.
The final quarter saw Aubry Cole and White make another three-pointer each as the Patriots scored a dozen in the frame against only half that many by the Hornets for a 40-21 win.
White ended with 19 points for Seeger and Riley Shrader and Aubry Cole tied for second with seven each.
Rademacher gave credit to his team for picking up their aggressiveness in the second half, saying it was the difference in the contest.
“We were trapping better and rotating better on defense than we did in the first half,” he said, “and we took more shots. Right now we just need more practice and more games to get better.”