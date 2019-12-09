North Vermillion hosted Seeger in girls’ basketball and took an early lead before the Patriots caught up and passed the Falcons for a 34-27 win.
The game matched up two squads who coaches stress defense and that focus quickly became obvious as neither team managed to score so much as a point until Rylee Dowers made back-to-back baskets starting at the 4:20 mark of the first quarter.
She added a free throw on her second basket to put the Falcons up 5-0 before Riley Shrader ended the Patriot drought with a pair of free throws with 2:48 left in the period.
Dowers responded by hitting a trey off a pass from Ava Martin, but Seeger countered with their first points from the field on a three-pointer from Aubry Cole.
Hannah Ellis then fed Dowers for a lay-up just before the horn ended the first period, causing Patriot coach Brent Rademacher to comment, “It was Dowers ten and Seeger five in the first quarter” and then adding, “She is a load out there and can create anytime.”
Martin got the scoring going for North Vermillion as the second period began, taking a pass from Callie Naylor and hitting a jumper.
Cole started a Seeger comeback by hitting one of two free throws and then making two straight lay-ups, cutting the margin to two at 12-10 with 6:00 on the clock.
Dowers stopped the run with a driving lay-up, but Avery Cole hit one of two free throws before Aubry Cole made a pair and then followed them up with a three-pointer.
Emily Shrader drilled a trey with six seconds left in the half to put Seeger up 19-14 going into the intermission.
“Aubry hit some shots that really helped,” Rademacher said, “and then Emily hit that three right before the half, which was really big for us.”
Coming out of the break, Riley Shrader made a basket for Seeger, but Martin countered with an and-one lay-up on a pass from Cami Pearman for a 21-17 score with only a minute and a half gone in the third period.
Defenses then stepped up again as Seeger only scored four points, two by Emily Shrader and two by Kiley White, in remainder of the quarter while North Vermillion notched just five on a short jumper by Ellis and a basket and free throw from Dowers for a 25-22 score.
The bucket by the normally high-scoring White came off a steal that she took the length of the court and was noteworthy because the lay-up accounted for her first points of the game.
“We knew what White could do to us, so we went to a box-and-one defense on her,” Mark Switzer, the Falcon head coach explained. “It kept the ball away from her and she had to work hard to get a shot.”
White scored off a Patriot fast break to open the fourth quarter and then Aubry Cole pushed the lead to seven at 29-22 with a lay-up.
Dowers and Brianna West returned the margin to three as they hit consecutive lay-ups making it 29-26 with 4:32 left in the game.
No one scored in the next three minutes until Pearman made one of two free throws for the final point for the Falcons.
White matched her from the line 30 seconds later and then added two more free throws before Riley Shrader closed out the game with two from the line for a 34-27 final score.
“It was a hard-fought game by both teams,” Rademacher said about the contest. “We hit our free throws down the stretch to get the win.”
Switzer agreed, adding, “And we put them to line more often then we got there.”
The Falcons played without guard McKenzie Crowder who was out with a foot injury, but Switzer said the young duo of Pearman and Naylor had done as well as they could in her place.
“I thought we played a good game,” he added. “We executed our game plan, but we just couldn’t hit shots and we had plenty of chances.”