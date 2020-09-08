The Seeger football team has a new mindset this fall according to Herb King, the head coach of the Patriots’ squad and it came as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We’ll play anybody we can,” King said. “We just want to play football.”
So far this season, Seeger has played only two games and they were against teams that the school did not have on the schedule at the end of the summer.
Last week, the 2A Patriots traveled to face 3A Twin Lakes, losing 42-15 and then hosted 4A Jay County on Saturday, coming away with a 41-0 victory.
“I think Seeger faced [3A] West Lafayette years ago, but that would have been the largest school until today,” King said. “Not what we had planned, but we’ll keep moving forward, looking for any games we can find.”
Originally, Seeger had been scheduled to play Delphi (scrimmage), Benton Central, Parke Heritage and Attica, but none of those games came off with the Patriots scrambling to find an available opponent.
Jay County High School is located about 30 miles northeast of Muncie so that team faced a 3-hour bus ride to get the West Lebanon for the 1:00 PM Saturday start.
The visitors tried an onside kick to open the game, but Seeger fell on it and took less than four minutes to reach the end zone with Brock Thomason picking up the final 13 yards to give Seeger a 6-0 lead when the extra point failed.
Jay County managed a pair of first downs on their opening drive, but the Patriot defense rose up and forced a punt.
Seeger looked to be moving well with Thomason and Jameson Sprague carrying the ball before Jay County picked off an errant pass to regain possession.
Getting the ball on the Seeger 22, the visitors lost one yard in four plays, turning the ball over on downs.
The hosts then began to mix up their runs, using quarterback Khal Stephen along with Scott Smith and Hunter Thomas (two freshmen) to move into Jay County territory from where Sprague had a 35-yard run and a four-yard run to reach the goal line followed by a two-point run to make it 14-0 with 2:25 left in the first quarter.
Jay County managed one first down before turning the ball over on an incomplete fourth-down pass that gave Seeger the ball at midfield from where they ran nine plays in 3:08 capped off by a five-yard run by Thomason and a two-point run by Stephen for a 23-0 score.
The Patriots would add another touchdown before half time when Stephen punched through the line for a one-yard plunge that made it 28-0 when the two-point pass was incomplete.
After the break, Jay County went to the air and threw a pick to Thomas with Seeger eventually giving the ball to Thomason who broke free for a 19-yard touchdown run.
When Stephen kicked the extra point, the score became 35-0 with 9:40 to go in the third quarter and that 35-point difference triggered the “running clock” rule which meant that runs out of bounds and incomplete passes no longer stopped the clock.
Seeger added one more touchdown when backup quarterback Owen Snedeker made a five-yard run for a 41-0 score with 2:24 left in the third period.
As the clock counted down into the fourth quarter, King put in his junior varsity squad who did not score but did manage to sack the Jay County quarterback for a ten-yard loss.
Seeger got the ball back one more time, took a knee and the horn sounded to end the game.
“I think we played good, consistent football,” King said. “We won the battle of the [line of scrimmage] and the [offensive] line opened some gaping holes for us.”
He continued, “Our backs ran hard and we used several with all doing well. We would have liked to have been more balanced out there, but the wind kept us from doing as much passing as we’d have liked to do. We took what we could get.”
King closed by saying, “We took a risk to play larger schools, but I think it paid off for us. Right now, we’re supposed to play Riverton Parke next, but if we can’t, we’ll find somebody else to play for as long as we can.”