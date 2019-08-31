The first play of the game between Seeger and Benton Central set the tone of the contest as Patriot freshman Rayce Carr put the hosts up 6-0 on the opening kickoff on the way to a 61-21 win.
“We didn’t come out ready to play from the start – that’s been a problem for us,” Benton Central head coach Mike Hammons said. “That’s something we’ve got to fix.”
For a few possessions things settled down at 8-0 after the Patriots converted a two-point try, but then they scored again on a ten-play drive with 2:27 left in the first quarter to go up 14-0.
The Bison went three-and-out on their next possession and Seeger used a quick half-field, five-play drive to lead 20-0 with 15 seconds left in the period.
Another three-and-out followed for Benton Central and the Patriots followed up with another score, a 12-yard run by Khal Stephen for a 27-0 lead just minutes into the second quarter.
Benton Central then got on the board with a 14-play drive that ended with Colin Wilkinson passing to Payton Bell for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Kenyon McGinnis kicked the extra point and it was 27-7 with 2:02 left in the half.
The only noteworthy play in those final two minutes was a sack by Maximum Amble of Seeger.
Coming out of the halftime break, Benton Central got the ball first but they threw a pick six as Owen Snedeker grabbed an errant throw and ran it in for a 35-7 score after the two-point play.
Benton Central started to move the ball on their next drive, but it, too, ended on an interception, this one by Jaylen Young.
Seeger took two players before Tristan Bahrns, who had 176 yards on the night, ran the ball in from 20 yards out for a 41-7 lead as the Bison blocked the extra point try.
Things only got worse for Benton Central as they had a bad snap on their ensuing possession and Kevin Romero recovered it for the Patriots.
That led to a two-play drive of 27-yards with the final play being a 13-yard run by Bahrns for a 48-7 score after Stephen kicked the extra point.
The 41-point margin kicked in the running clock rule meaning that time would tick off non-stop except on extra point plays and injuries.
Intended to be a mercy rule, the change may have actually benefitted the Bison as they began to move the ball in a hurry.
Five plays later, they were in the end zone on a pass from Chase Creek, who came in for an injured Wilkinson, to Quentin Hardebeck for a 48-14 score.
Seeger fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Benton Central recovered and quickly drove down the field for another touchdown, this one ending when Creek dove for the end zone and hit the pylon in the corner on his way down to make it 48-21.
The Bison tried an onside kick, but it failed and the Patriots raced down the field for a 54-21 lead when Benton Central blocked a second extra point kick on the night.
The final score of the contest came on another pick six as Carr bookended his night with another touchdown that made it 61-21.
“Our focus right now is on the team – holding each other accountable,” Hammons said. “We’ve got to do that from the start of the game. I am proud of how we continued to fight back.”
Herb King, the Patriot head coach, said he was pleased that the play of his team was “pretty consistent all night”.
He explained, “We moved the ball on the ground and in the air. We had 238 yards on the ground and 136 passing. Our defense stepped up and made some big plays, but we missed some others that might have blown the game open early, but the big thing was we played hard from the start.”