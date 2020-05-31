The Sagamore Council of the Boy Scouts of America continues to stand at the forefront of this global pandemic with programming for youth locally in North Central Indiana. The council continues to provide programming not just for its own youth in the Scouting program but for all boys and girls to aid in their development and growth while the pandemic runs its course. With many residential and day camps being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions they are now offering “Day Camp in a Box” as an alternative to missing camps completely this summer.
“Day Camp in a Box” takes the parent/guardian and their camper to a virtual trip “Down on the Farm” for the equivalent of a four day trip to camp! The 16 activities plus supplemental programs are designed to be delivered at a speed that works best for the family. They can be completed in a couple days or stretched out over a few weeks. As long as the camper and adult is enjoying the trip together.
Campers will make a bee house, magnetic slime, make and shoot a marshmallow cannon, learn about composting and farming, make their own scarecrow, do an obstacle course, scavenger hunt, and much more! Hands on activities will be supplemented with recorded videos along with online content when necessary. The best part about camp, campers will get to experience this amazing journey to the farm with their favorite Camp Counselor...THEIR PARENT; at their favorite farm...THEIR HOME!
“Day Camp in a Box” will give campers everything they need with the exception of a few household things. Registration is going on now and boxes will be ready for pick up on June 20 in the following communities (Lafayette, West Lafayette, Kokomo, DeMotte, Monticello, Wabash, and Marion.)
“Day Camp in a Box” is open to all boys and girls going into K-5th grades. Those campers that are already in Cub Scouts will complete some of their rank requirements for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school year depending on their current rank requirements. Campers that are not in Cub Scouts will still participate like everyone else just without getting credit for completed requirements.
REGISTER NOW, boxes are limited. Camp is $55 per camper if you want to pick up your own box at a site near nearest you or $70 per camper if you want us to ship your box to you. Registration ends June 7.