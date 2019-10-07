The Southeast Fountain School Corporation is the recipient of a $1,000 Southeast Fountain Community Foundation Grant for social emotional learning regulation stations. The Southeast Fountain School Corporation has implemented an array of social emotional learning best practices and programs in order to increase the academic skills and overall postsecondary success of all students. This grant will be used to create "regulation" areas within a classroom to teach students the skills necessary to recognize and manage their emotions, build positive self-control, positive self-disciplines, and impulse control.
School receives grant for social emotional learning
Wendy Davis
