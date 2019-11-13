Salvation Army bell ringers will be out again in Fountain County.
“Our goal is to serve without discrimination,” said Harry Hoagland with the local Salvation Army. Bell ringers will begin their mission the week of Thanksgiving.
The mission statement of the Salvation Army reads: “The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human need in His name without discrimination.”
Hoagland said he expects to have bell ringers at County Market, Beef House, Home Town Market, The 341 and somewhere in Kingman as yet unknown.
This year there will be smaller kettles set out around the county; this will include smaller communities like Hillsboro.
“We’re trying to become more visible; trying to make ourselves known throughout the county,” he said.
This organization helps anyone within the county.
“As more people are becoming aware of the Salvation Army in Fountain County, more money is needed with more people asking,” he said.
Last year $11,640 was raised. The goal this year is $15,000. “There’s a greater need.”
Anyone throughout the county can ask for help. “The goal of the Salvation Army is to provide funds for financial support in emergencies.” This can mean groceries, medicines or utilities, for example, he said.
There were 200 families served throughout the county so far this year, he said.
Anyone can drop a donation in one of the red kettles, or checks can be sent, written out to “Salvation Army of Fountain County” to Harry Hoagland, 404 Liberty St. in Covington, 47932.