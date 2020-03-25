The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a patch and resurfacing project will begin on or after Wednesday, April 1, weather permitting. This project includes four areas along these roadways. The contractor will be flagging motorists around the area they will be working.
The contractor plans to begin on April 1 on State Road 234 from Kingman east to the Fountain/Montgomery County line and it is scheduled to last through June 20. Also, beginning on April 1 on U.S. 231 from State Road 32 in Crawfordsville to S.R. 234 and this section is scheduled to last through August 6.
On S.R. 234 from S.R. 47 through Ladoga will begin on or after May 1 through the end of August.
The contractor will then begin on or after August 1 through October 6 on U.S. 231 from S.R. 234 to U.S. 36.
Milestone Contractors L.P. was awarded the $11.9 million contract. INDOT reminds motorists to use caution and consider worker safety when driving through a construction zone.