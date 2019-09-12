The Riverside Strummers began when Jane Brown and her sister Shirley Wood went to the Parke County Covered Bridge Festivals and found a booth in Bridgeton where a gentleman was selling dulcimers that he had made. Both ladies purchase instruments and they taught themselves to play Silent Night for a Christmas service that year. Fast forward six years or so, and there’s an organized group of musicians that play for enjoyment, in between public engagements at area nursing homes or gatherings.
Becky Gremore is the director of the group that has about 20 members on a regular basis and they range in age from people in their mid 50s to 86.
“We have some who know how to read music and some who don’t,” Gremore stated. “We just adapt our songs to easy arrangements and counting as needed.
As the group as grown, their practice location has changed a few times; currently, they meet at the Friendship Circle Senior Center at 1306 Pearl Street in Covington.
“We play traditional folk tunes and hymns,” Gremore explained.
One member, Susanne Derf, said she never played anything musical before and decided to try it when the group formed six years ago and has loved it ever since.
Most members play Kentucky or laptop dulcimer and a couple also can play hammer style dulcimer.
If someone is interested in having the group play, or joining, contact Gremore at 765-299-2750