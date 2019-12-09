The Fountain-Warren Retired Teachers met Nov. 14 at Robie’s with 18 members in attendance.
Brian Greene, culinary CTE instructor, was the guest speaker.
He teaches the Bi Country Culinary Arts Program located at Seeger High School.
Students from Warren County and Fountain County are enrolled.
His background includes social work and consumer science teacher. While teaching the foods and nutrition classes at Seeger, he incorporated his love of cooking into the curriculum. Because of the success of the culinary class, the kitchen was updated. The newly renovated commercial facility is used to help students succeed.
These students work for three months learning to prepare a meal which will be judged at a national competition.
He and his students work with Prostart, a nationwide program which offers culinary techniques, management skills and real life experience opportunities and builds practical skills. He said they have done well at these competitions and he has received awards at the national level for his teaching successes. Several students have made culinary arts a career.
The retired teachers' group next meeting will be at 11 a.m. April 9, 2020.