It’s time to take the Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics.
Helen Park, am a Purdue University junior majoring in elementary and special education, is now involved with Special Olympics, more specifically its fitness club program. “During this season, I am more involved with the fundraising efforts of Special Olympics through Polar Plunge, which is coming really soon.”
The annual Polar Plunch will be Feb. 15 at Lambert Field House.
It’s a chance for Purdue students and supporters from the greater Lafayette area to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Indiana.
Individuals and teams will brave the freezing February temperatures to jump into a pool of icy water to show their support of Special Olympics athletes and the programs that serve them, she said.
All funds raised will benefit current and future athletes with special needs.
The organization “still needs lots more participants to take the plunge as well as making a donation to a registered plunger. Tippecanoe County Special Olympics has a Plunge team and will appreciate using your help in raising money,” she said.
Moreover, she said, they are also in need of new or like-new items for the silent auction.
Park said, “The benefit of your participation of supporting Special Olympics Polar Plunge is that majority of what Purdue raise will stay in the local area for the needs of our local athletes, providing with equipment's, facilities, uniforms, awards, costs that go into housing/traveling/food when athletes go in for competitions throughout the state.”
Plungers are requested to pre-register on line at https://www.firstgiving.com/event/soindiana/Polar-Plunge-2020-West-Lafayette.
More information may be obtained by going to the Special Olympics web page at https://soindiana.org.