Jace Regal is giving something to all students in the area as part of his Eagle Scout project.
He’s working to provide free Wi-Fi access at the Warren County Courthouse in Williamsport.
“I heard that there were students struggling with the state mandate to finish the school year via E-learning due to lack of devices and internet access. So, I thought it would be a great way to help the community and complete my Eagle Scout project by providing free Wi-Fi for anyone who needs it in Warren County, particularly, the students, like me, who need to complete their school year,” he said.
Regal, 15, is a freshman at Irvington Prepatory Academy in Indianapolis.
On April 18, Troop 41 Boy Scouts had a small group in Williamsport install three access points around the Warren County Courthouse, which will supply the area with a strong WiFi signal and the ability for multiple users to access Wi-Fi free of charge at any time, he said. This completed the project.
“Anyone will be able to access the Wi-Fi, not just students, even though they were the reason I started the project. The users simply need to use their devices be it laptops, tablets or phones, to access the Wi-Fi.”
Regal, the son of Scott and Jeanelle Regal, follows in the footsteps of his brother, Luke, who is also an Eagle Scout.
“I started as a Cub Scout in the late ranks of Tiger and have been involved ever since up to current rank in Boy Scouts,” Regal said. The Troop 41 leader is John Rincones.
“I decided to join Cub Scouts/Boy Scouts because I thought it was a cool idea, and because my older brother and friends were involved and I decided it was something I wanted to be a part of. I wanted to do something to give back to the community.
“I really like mostly the boys and leaders who are in Scouts. We are kind of like a family, we look after each other. We might have bumps along the way but we always find a way to manage and work with each other. I know that I have a Boy Scout family behind me besides my own family members.
“I will plan to remain in Scouting, to help teach the younger scouts the things I have learned. I will remain forever honorable. I hope to pursue a career in writing. And, hopefully, I will continue to use my skills I have learned as a scout.