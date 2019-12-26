Students at Pine Village Elementary are ready for Christmas break. The week before school let out was filled with fun activities each day and concluded on Friday with a Reindeer Ruckus. Snollyball, Pranin -n- Dancin, Christmas Tree Stacking , Storytime and The Giving and Caring Corner entertained the kids before break. Thank you to the PV Student Council for their extra help in organizing this fun time.
PV students ready for Christmas break
Wendy Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest WRR E-Editions
Latest Neighbor E-Editions
What do you think?
My Christmas decorating, baking, shopping and wrapping is....
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Daily Headlines: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Williamsport, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 77%
- Feels Like: 60°
- Heat Index: 61°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 60°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 08:10:35 AM
- Sunset: 05:28:47 PM
- Dew Point: 54°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tonight
A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy. High 48F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.8 mi
Wind: W @ 6mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 7mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
-
Dec 26
-
Dec 27
-
Dec 27
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 29
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- About 255 new laws take effect Jan. 1 in Illinois. Here are 14.
- Comcast drops WLFI from cable TV lineup in White County
- DNA results lead to additional murder charges filed in the death of Nicole Bowen
- Watseka Police conduct 10th annual Shop with a Cop Program
- Rensselaer Central School Board hears plans from teacher's association
- Jasper County Arrest Log for Dec. 16-23
- Valve issue causes water main break in Watseka
- Newton County Council approves retention bonus for new sheriff's deputies
- Genova families to receive Christmas gifts
- Couple announce birth of son