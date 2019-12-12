The gym at Pine Village Elementary was packed as the students presented Christmas at the OK Corral.The PV band and choir also performed. Kim Markley and Greg Simpson gave hours of hard work in preparation for the show.
PV Elementary students put on 'OK Corral'
Wendy Davis
