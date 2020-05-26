Southeast Fountain Elementary School has opened online pre-registration for Kindergarten and Preschool for the 2020-21 school year.
There is an online form for all parents of new kindergarten and preschool students to fill out. This will help the school gather new student student information and contact information of new parents/guardians.
Parents and guardians can find the online enrollment forms for kindergarten and preschool on the Southeast Fountain School Corporation homepage by going to www.sefschools.org.