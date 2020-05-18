The safety of our community is in the forefront of our Charles Forrest American Legion Post 288 thoughts. For this reason, in response to Indiana Governor Holcomb’s staged reopening, it is with great sorrow we will not host our annual Memorial Day services FOR THE PUBLIC at Hillsboro’s Rose Hill Cemetery, the Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast, nor our annual Memorial Day service at the Veedersburg Fire Station / War Memorial Park.
Similar to the guidance provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs issued to its 142 National Cemeteries, our Charles Forrest American Legion Post 288 will observe Memorial Day, May 25, 2020, by visiting six local cemeteries, honoring all fallen veterans and service members, and holding a brief wreath-laying ceremony, which will include a moment of silence, three volley salute and the playing of Taps. The schedule of events as follows;
Rose Hill Cemetery 10:00 AM
Rockfield Cemetery 11:00 AM
Bonebrake Cemetery 11:30 AM
Cold Spring Cemetery noon
Osborn Prairie Cemetery 1:00 PM
Veedersburg War Memorial 2:00 PM
Because the cemeteries are open to the public, if you choose to attend any of these events, we are asking that you please practice safe social distancing, and face masks are encouraged.