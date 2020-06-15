As of today The Earl Park Fall Festival has not been canceled.
According to information from the festival committee it is still early in the year and the group is staying positive that things will be back to normal.
Camping reservation payments are extend through June 31 for this year only.
If the festival has to be canceled, the website, earlparkfestival.com will be updated and all payments made will be applied to next year.
The festival is planned for Sept. 4-7.
Some of the music planned includes: Sept. 5 — Cumberland Gap, Muncie, 4 p.m.; Bahler’s Golden Age Band, Bennetts Switch, 4:45 p.m.; The Dave Adkins Band, Elkhorn City, Kentucky, 5:30 p.m.; Cumberland Gap, 6:30 p.m.; Bahler’s Golden Age Band, 7:15 p.m.; Kyle Jarvis and IIIrd Generation, Lagrange, Ohio, 8 p.m.; Sept. 6 — Gospel Hour with Cumberland Gap, 10:30 a.m.; Battleground String Band, Beech Grove, 1:30 p.m.; Kyle Jarvis and IIIrd Generation, 3 p.m.; Jim/Lynna Woolsey, Petersburg, 3:45 p.m.; Battleground String Band, 6 p.m.; Kyle Jarvis and IIIrd Generation,7:30 p.m.; and Jim/Lynna Woolsey, 8:15 p.m.