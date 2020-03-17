One of the most exciting events for scouts of Pack 272 was March 7 at the Fountain County 4H building.
The 22 pinewood derby racers competed in three categories: pack, siblings, adults.
Each den raced in double elimination races switching tracks to determine a den winner to compete for overall winner.
When asked about preparing for the derby, Webelo winner Eli Miller said, “I enjoyed decorating my car the most.”
Each scout is given the same size of wood and can turn it into anything they want as long as the car meets counsel wide rules for weight and size. Creating their own car and time with an adult were the common responses from the scouts.
The Charles Forest Legion Post 288 sponsored Best in Show for the car determined by the pack by voting individually.
Brendon Faulkner’s batman car won best in show.
Overall winner was Wyatt Ayers.
Sibling winner was Chloe Ayers.
Adult winner was Chris Ayers.
Den winners were: Lion — first - Cayden Rew, second - Harvey Finkbiner; Tiger — first - Eliot Armstrong, second - Rion Hathaway; Wolf — first Theo Feldhake, second Connor Scott; Bear — first John Wininger, second Colton Wigley; Webelo — first Eli Miller, second Logan Cunningham; Arrow of Light — first Wyatt Ayers, second William Armstrong.
Five adult entries came down to a husband-wife challenge. Chris Ayers, last year’s winner, earned the win against his wife Melissa Ayers, also a winner in 2018.
Melissa shared, “We have enjoyed doing this as a family.”
Their son Wyatt has been a four-time pack winner, district winner, and district second place finisher twice. This year his sister, Chloe, won the sibling category for the third consecutive year.
Pack meetings aren’t always fun; next month Pack 272 scouts will be picking up trash at Veedersburg Hub Park on April 13 as a community service project.
Scouts are currently selling candy bars until April 13. Looking ahead, plan to help the pack’s fundraising by dining at Covington’s Agave Azul, 5-9 p.m. May 13.