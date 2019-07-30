Pine Village is preparing for some history and fun with the first annual Vintage Football Festival, Aug. 10, with the fun beginning at 2 p.m. with a parade.
The Pine Village Committee for Community Enhancement is proud to be celebrating a deep-rooted history of football in Pine Village. At one time, Track and Field Olympian Jim Thorpe played for the Pine Village Villagers when the town had a professional team. This was also one of the first professional teams at that time.
Paula Max, one of the committee members said the parade will include members of the area Model T club as well as the Boilermaker Express, which will be available for rides until 5 p.m. on that day.
“We’re very excited and proud of our town heritage,” Max said.”We are going to have two regulation teams.”
The PVCCE has tried to plan something for everyone; town wide yard sales, a historical photo collection will be available for the attendees to view, as will as festival souvenirs, The Pine Village Fire Department will be serving tailgate food during the football game which will kick off at 5:00 p.m.
In addition to the Model T of Warren County, there will be additional antique cars on site for interested visitors.
“We also have an assortment of traditional souvenirs; pennants, post cards of some of the vintage photos, t-shirts that will be for sale as well,” Max added.
Simon Herrera is the vendor for the t-shirts. Allen Luper is in charge of the concessions for the day. There will also be a beer garden and live music from 7-11 p.m. behind the Fire Station at the pavilion.
Players for the game to be played that day are coming from Rock island, IL, St. Louis, MO, Lafayette and also locally in Pine Village.
Carrie Austin, the granddaughter of one of the original coaches, and she will be present for part of the events, Max said with enthusiasm.
“We have a great team of volunteers on the committee, and in the community,”she said.
This festival is coming together with the help of the PVCCE members and community volunteers:Max, Barb Richardson, Jean Eberly, Rita Stringer, Tonnie Miller and Carrie Austin, Jean Eberly, Megan Eberly, Jay Jones, Sarah Jones, Jane Baysinger, Susan Brutus and Adam Wallepe.
All proceeds of the event will go to the PVCCE for plans to add green space next to the old town hall for Pine Village.