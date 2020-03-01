It's volleyball time in gym class at Pine Village Elementary school. Grades 4-6 are divided into teams and compete against each other. The last student team standing will play the teachers in an exciting final match. Good Luck to all of the teams.
Pine Village school volleyball games set to begin
Wendy Davis
