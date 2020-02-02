It's time for the mile run in gym class. Students are either a runner or a timer, then they trade places the next day. Grade 3-6 participate in the mile run several times during the year.
Pine Village News
Wendy Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest WRR E-Editions
Latest Neighbor E-Editions
What do you think?
Which team is going to win Super Bowl LIV?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Daily Headlines: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Williamsport, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 58%
- Feels Like: 54°
- Heat Index: 56°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 54°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:57:40 AM
- Sunset: 06:08:33 PM
- Dew Point: 42°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies. High 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: W @ 2mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: W @ 2mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: E @ 1mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 2mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 3mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.9 mi
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 4
-
Feb 5
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Monticello couple tell their side of story in last summer's arrest on Lake Freeman
- Monon aims for spot on new HGTV 'Takeover' series
- 28-year-old Harvey man dies at Hammond hospital, coroners say
- Officers confronted by man threatening to use weapon
- Jasper County Arrest Log for Jan. 27-28
- Newton County Arrests
- Jasper County Arrest Log for Jan. 29-31
- Momence man dies in two-vehicle accident in Kankakee County
- Onarga residence damaged in afternoon fire
- Pre-trial conference is Tuesday in Rensselaer murder case