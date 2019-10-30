Pine Village kindergarten students visit Bossaer Farms
Wendy Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest WRR E-Editions
Latest Neighbor E-Editions
What do you think?
What holidays do you decorate for during the year?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Daily Headlines: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Williamsport, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 96%
- Feels Like: 39°
- Heat Index: 43°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 39°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 08:15:59 AM
- Sunset: 06:48:44 PM
- Dew Point: 42°
- Visibility: 4 mi
Today
Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Tonight
Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Tomorrow
Rain and snow in the morning transitioning to snow showers in the afternoon. Becoming windy. High 41F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
Weather Alert
...FOGGY TONIGHT THEN WINDY WET AND COLD HALLOWEEN... AREAS OF FOG WILL CONTINUE ACROSS CENTRAL INDIANA OVERNIGHT. IF TRAVELING, BE ALERT FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY AND POTENTIALLY RAPID CHANGES TO VISIBILITY. A SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM IS IN STORE TO END OCTOBER AND BEGIN NOVEMBER ACROSS CENTRAL INDIANA. WIND GUSTS OF 35 TO 40 MPH ALONG WITH FALLING TEMPERATURES AND SOME POTENTIAL FOR RAIN CHANGING TO SNOW WILL MAKE FOR A WET, WINDY AND COLD HALLOWEEN AFTERNOON AND EVENING. WIND CHILLS WILL DROP DOWN INTO THE 20S DURING THURSDAY AFTERNOON. WHILE FREEZE HEADLINES ARE FINISHED FOR THE YEAR, LOWS LATE THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING ARE EXPECTED TO FALL INTO THE MIDDLE 20S, PRODUCING A HARD FREEZE ACROSS THE AREA. WIND CHILLS IN THE TEENS ARE POSSIBLE BY OVERNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 67% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 90% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.4 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 92% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 90% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.6 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
Precip: 67% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9mph
Precip: 75% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
Precip: 64% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 12mph
Precip: 65% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 13mph
Precip: 73% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Train crash tosses truck axle into nearby home
- Rural Rensselaer train crash tosses truck axle into nearby home
- District 4 BOE eyes mold issue at Chebanse
- Wheatfield woman arrested on domestic battery charge
- Michael Bennett on Patriots discipline: 'I got suspended. Lost money. What am I supposed to takeaway from that?'
- Local linemen place high at competition
- Jasper County court news
- Sabol announces candidacy as Republican candidate for circuit judge seat
- Tilton man arrested for string of Illiana bank robberies
- Kentland Halloween Carnival Costume Contest Winners