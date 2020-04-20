The Pine Village Committee for Community Enhancement has been awarded a $5,000 grant.
“The PV-CCE has been working on an area between the Old Town Hall and the FairWay Lending building, since 2016. It's a former recycling pick up area, where a building stood which was torn down in the 80s.
“The $5,000 will be used for the materials to finish the area,” said PV-CCE committee member Paula Max.
It's about a 30 foot x 45 foot area, across from the Windy Mill, Between the Old Town Hall and the FairWay Lending downtown Pine Village.
She said, “We are planning on providing a place to sit down and visit with others, a place for story time program in the summer months, a very attractive place at Christmas, photo ops, and a place with art and some history of one of the first pro football teams.
“There is so much we would like do,” Max said. “Most of all, we like to demonstrate to the residents, how these improvements make our community and county more inviting to residents and visitors and also encourage the residents to make improvements on their own. The overall goal is to encourage more people to make Pine Village and Warren County their home.
The committee members hope the community will get involved in the work.
The goal, she said is to have it finished in October, and it’s hoped by the PV Vintage football game.”
With the grant, she said, the group is covered for the material. Future signs for history is not in the budget.
It has done its own fundraising.
“The PV-CCE has had the recycling moved to a safer area for dropping off and picking up, created a collection of memorabilia of Pine Village making this available for viewing at events hosted by PV-CCE, my little library at the caboose with Williamsport Library, quarterly news letter, bi-annual pick up sticks, decorating the vintage trucks up town, hosted a Christmas party for local children. It had the vintage football game last August with the help of the 2019 formed committee - Vintage Football Committee. The second vintage football game will be Aug 8. We have also planted flowers with the elementary school in the spring.”
She said it has been a pleasure to work with the Warren County Community Foundation and the Warren County Economic Development. “They both have given the PV-CCE opportunities to learn what it will take to make our small town successful again.”