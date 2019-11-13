Each day of the Red Ribbon Week, the students and staff celebrated with a different theme: Monday — "Sock It to Drugs!" - Crazy sock day; Tuesday — "We all have Dreams!" - PJ Day; Wednesday — "Be all you can - Be DRUG Free" - Camo day; Thursday — "Drugs Don't Scare Me" - Halloween Dress up; Friday — "Proud to be Drug Free!" - Wear Red. Each day winners were chosen and received a small prize.
Pine Village Elementary students celebrate Red Ribbon Week
Wendy Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest WRR E-Editions
Latest Neighbor E-Editions
What do you think?
What is the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving meal?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Daily Headlines: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Williamsport, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 58%
- Feels Like: 14°
- Heat Index: 26°
- Wind: 14 mph
- Wind Chill: 14°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:32:14 AM
- Sunset: 05:33:45 PM
- Dew Point: 13°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. High 28F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 10mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 26
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Beaverville woman killed in double fatality accident in Indiana
- Twin Lakes schools will close Nov. 19 for 'Red for Ed' rally in Indianapolis
- UPDATED: Kankakee Valley schools close for education rally in Indy
- Rensselaer woman arrested for public intoxication
- Longtime Kentland business owner retiring, liquidators have huge sales planned
- Twin Lakes student earns gallery exhibit in Merrillville
- 'Red for Ed' event Nov. 19 in Indy may leave Twin Lakes schools with teacher shortage for one day
- Jasper County Arrest Log for Nov. 6
- Parr grain elevator fire extinguished
- History made as Milford drains Chargers for sectional title