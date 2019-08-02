With the start of school right around the corner, Aug. 7, students and their parents were invited to school to meet their teachers, get a look at the new carpet and fresh paint, and enjoy a delicious supper. The event was well attended and both old and new Pine Knots are excited for a great year.
Pine Village Elementary hosts back to school night
Wendy Davis
