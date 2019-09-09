The Pine Village Christian Church will celebrate 125 years of serving Christ Jesus in this community Oct. 12.
The church plans to celebrate this milestone together and the congregation welcomes everyone to join in this for special time together.
The group will convene at the Pine Village Fire Station Shelter, 206 South Main Street, Pine Village, beginning the gathering around 4:30 p.m., but anyone is welcome anytime that afternoon.
Bring games and fun stuff so the kiddos will be having a great time also. There is a playground for them as well. Bring along comfy chairs to enjoy the bonfire later that evening.
Supper is to be served at approximately 5:30 p.m. Kenny McCleary will be grilling up his famous BBQ pork chops, made famous at Hanging Rock Christian Assembly).
Drinks and table service will be provided.
The celebration will continue the next morning, Oct. 13, at the church's Sunday Service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Anyone is welcome to it, as well.