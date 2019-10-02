The Pine Village Christian Church is celebrating a milestone anniversary, 125 years.
The church plans to celebrate this milestone together and the congregation welcomes everyone to join in this for special time together.
The group will convene at the Pine Village Fire Station Shelter, 206 South Main Street, Pine Village, beginning the gathering around 4:30 p.m., but anyone is welcome anytime that afternoon.
Bring games and fun stuff so the kiddos will be having a great time also. There is a playground for them as well. Bring along comfy chairs to enjoy the bonfire later that evening.
Supper is to be served at approximately 5:30 p.m. Kenny McCleary will be grilling up his famous BBQ pork chops, made famous at Hanging Rock Christian Assembly. Drinks and table service will be provided. There will be a bonfire that evening. The celebration will continue the next morning at the church’s Sunday Service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Anyone is welcome to it, as well.
Pal Stamm has been the senior pastor at the church for 22 years.
There are about 100 individuals who attend worship at the church each Sunday, but the number members is several times higher, he said. Sunday mornings include worship, nursery and a junior church, he said.
Stamm has given the history of the church on his website, “Our church family is known as the Pine Village Christian Church. We often just call her ‘PVCC’. Even though the church building has been here for a long time the church began like many church plants today, in a rented space downtown, years before there was a building.
“She was birthed in 1894 by two local congregations, West Pine Chapel and the Oxford Christian church. The West Pine chapel was the first Christian church built in Warren County in 1838. Lee Tinsley was preaching at these two churches when he called 16 charter members from the congregations to begin meeting in a rented in a building named Red Men’s Hall located on the corner of State Road 55 and Lafayette Road in Pine Village. The Bible school classes were organized in November 1896 and a movement was begun to erect a permanent place of worship in Pine Village. In 1901 the church built a structure on the church’s current site. The original members called themselves ‘The Disciples of Christ at Pine Village’. This identification was common at the time for churches that identified themselves as part of the Restoration Movement.”
According to Stamm, “Many ask about the origins of our church family and the basis for what we believe and practice. We are a part of a movement, as opposed to a formal denomination, of churches called The Restoration Movement, which is a religious movement that began in approximately 1800 with the intention of restoring the church to its original state. An expert on the Restoration Movement defines it this way: ‘A movement begun in America in the late eighteenth century to promote world evangelism by practicing Christian unity based upon the restoration of biblical authority and the essential elements of New Testament Christianity.’
“We trace our origins to the late eighteenth and early nineteenth century American frontier. It was a time of division and as one author stated, ‘militant’, denominationalism. Settlers brought their own religious convictions and denominations with them from Europe along with their rivalries. The reaction to this at the time was spontaneous. A group of Christians in Kentucky and Pennsylvania desired a spirit of unity while Christians from New England announced their intention to follow only the Bible as their source of authority.”
Since then, Stamm said, “Our church is active and financially healthy. We have a very strong presence in the community.”
There’s great hopes for the church.
He said it’s beginning a Celebrate Recovery support group one night per week, and it plans to start a midweek youth night in the Family Life Center, which serves as a fellowship hall/gym.
“We are about to begin renovations on the sanctuary which will include new carpeting, replacing pews with chairs, a new sound system, upgrading our projection system and possibly restoring the arched ceiling. We will worship in the Family Life Center during renovations. There is no date set for the start of this large project.”
It has just competed “Super Saturday”, which was for elementary aged children. It included a bounce house and dunk tank.
It continues to host a ladies Bible study on Tuesdays, a monthly men’s breakfast at the Windy Mill Restaurant, and the pastor leads a Bible study group at the Warren County jail each week. The church sends cards and letters to inmates and their families.