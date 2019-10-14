Special Revival Meetings will be held at the Waterman Baptist Church of Lodi, Sunday through Wednesday, October 20-23 with Pastor Todd Nye as speaker.
On Sunday at 10:30 Pastor Nye will be presenting the history and meaning of the famous Christian hymn, “Amazing Grace.” He will also be speaking on Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. each evening.
Todd Samuel Nye grew up in Richfield, Ohio, and graduated from high school in 1980. He came to know Christ and was converted during his senior year and immediately experienced a significant transformation in his lifestyle and his philosophy of the very purpose for life. After serving in the USAF from 1980-1984, he earned a BA in Bible with a minor in Greek in 1993, went on to receive his Masters in Bible in 1999, and completed some work toward a Doctor of Pastoral Theology. He served as the pastor of Christ Memorial Bible Church from 1993-1996 and served as the Pastor of Southwest Community Baptist Church from 1999-2016.He served as an adjunct professor at Great Lakes Bible Institute in Mentor Ohio for ten years teaching New Testament Survey, Pastoral Epistles, Old Testament History, and Systematic Theology. Todd is committed to a clear expositional style of pulpit ministry, undergirded by strong and unchanging doctrine, and to spreading the Gospel of Christ through fervent evangelism. He currently lives in Richfield, Ohio, with his wife of thirty-eight years, Kathie. He has three married daughters and five grand-children. Todd is currently an itinerant minister and is the Founder and Director of Grace Gospel Ministries.
Pastor John Goldfuss and the congregation of Waterman Baptist Church extend an invitation to the public to attend these special meetings. Each service will have staffed child care for young children. Waterman Baptist Church is located at 8560 West State Road 234 in Lodi, three miles east of Cayuga, or eight miles west of Kingman.