Business owners are reminded that Attica received $148, 000 in grant money to be given to small businesses operating within the city limits of Attica. The applications are available at the City Building, according to information from the city.
Application packets are due to city hall on or before 3 p.m. Aug. 14.
The purpose of this program is to provide financial relief to small, for-profit businesses which were directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant dollars must be used for operation costs for March, April and May 2020. The maximum grant will be up to $10,000 dependent on number of applications.