North Vermillion head coach Brian Crabtree did not get the ultimate result he wanted as his Falcons fell to Linton-Stockton by the score of 38-20, but he did find a lot to like in the game.
“We schedule Linton to beat them,” he said, “but if we don’t, we know we’re going to learn somethings about our team we won’t learn from any other team we play.”
The reason he learns more from the Miners is that they are a 2A power who opens their schedule with two 3A and one 2A school before facing the 1A Falcons.
Their schedule is front loaded with strong teams so, by the time they play us, they have their speed and physicality higher than we do,” Crabtree explained, “which is why we want to schedule them in week 4 to prepare us for the rest of the year.”
Crabtree said his team made too many mistakes to win and that the combination of speed and power of the Miners meant his team struggled to run the ball, but he liked that his team was competitive throughout.
“We were in this game right to the end,” he said. “We were within two touchdowns with three minutes left – an onside kick and a couple of big plays and who knows.”
The game started well enough for the visitors as they took their opening drive 50 yards in ten plays to take a 7-0 lead just four minutes into the contest.
North Vermillion answered when they got the ball, going 59 yards in 12 plays as quarterback Brennan Ellis ran the ball, threw it to Wyatt Reynolds and gave to Jon Martin who scored from five yards out.
When McKenzie Crowder kicked the extra point, the game was tied at 7-7 with about three minutes left in the first quarter.
Linton-Stockton picked up where they left on when they got the ball back, scoring in just four plays that were highlighted by a 68-yard touchdown pass that gave them a 13-7 lead when they failed on the extra point try.
Both squads did not score on their next possessions, but late in the second quarter, the Miners scored once again, using power football and some misdirection in the running game to lead only 19-7 as Colby West of the Falcons broke up a two-point pass attempt.
After the halftime break, North Vermillion went to the air almost exclusively as Crabtree said he had realized his team was not able to run against the strength and speed of the Miners.
Ellis threw to Nick Myers, Carter Edney, Colby West and finally Reynolds to cross the goal line with the score going to 19-14 when Crowder kicked her second extra point of the night.
North Vermillion would get no closer for the rest of the game than that five-point margin.
The Miners drove 51 yards on their next possession to lead only 25-14 as Josh Little batted down a two-point try.
The Falcons failed to score on their next chance as a penalty on third down set them back too far to convert a fourth down.
Linton-Stockton followed up with another touchdown, this one coming on a 25-yard pass, for a 31-14 lead as their two-point run came up short.
North Vermillion continued to go to the air and that hurt them on their next two possessions as both ended in interceptions, one of which led to a Miner touchdown for a 38-14 score when the visitors finally converted an extra point play again.
The Falcons did not give up and they used a two-play drive for a touchdown with the first play being a 14-yard pass from Ellis to Myers and the second being a 49-yard run by Reynolds that made the score 38-20.
Trying to get within two scores, the Falcons tried for a two-point play, but their pass play was incomplete so they trailed by 18 – a three-score margin.
The hosts tried for an onside kick, but it failed and the Miners used their ground game to run out the clock and pick up the win.
Crabtree said that while there were many positives in the game, the most important was the work put in by his team.
“The big thing, the thing I’m most proud of, is that our kids played hard for four quarters. That was the most important thing to see – we never quit and the effort was always there.”