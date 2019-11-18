The North Vermillion football team saw their season come to an end on Friday night in Indianapolis when the 1A #5 Falcons fell to the 1A #1 Lutheran Saints by the score of 56-21.
The visitors won the toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff, but the choice did the Falcons no good as after one first down created by a Saints’ penalty, the team had to punt.
Lutheran took only three plays to score when they got the ball, going 74 yards with the final play being an 11-yard run to make it 7-0 with less than four minutes gone in the contest.
North Vermillion came right back getting a kickoff return by Lucas Cook that reached the Saints’ nine-yard line.
Three runs by quarterback Brennan Ellis followed with the third one being a touchdown run from two yards out that with the extra point kick by McKenzie Crowder tying the game at 7-all.
After back-to-back punts, Lutheran got the ball on their own 44 and ran nine plays culminating in a seven-yard touchdown pass for a 14-7 score with 1:12 left in the first quarter.
That score, albeit with the teams reversed, matched the one in the semi-state last season between the two teams, giving the fans the expectation there might be plenty of points scored in the game.
North Vermillion kept up their end of the bargain on the next possession as Cook returned the kickoff out to the Falcon 30.
Ellis threw to Nick Myers and Colby West with Wyatt Reynolds picking up the final yard of the drive as he followed a block by Gage Dice to reach the end zone.
Crowder kicked the extra point and it was tied at 14-all with just under three minutes gone in the second quarter.
The Saints used a big pass play on the ensuing possession to move from their own 42 to the Falcon 16 from where they took three plays to score for a 21-14 lead on a 59-second drive.
Josh Little took the ensuing kickoff out to the 40 from where the Falcons started with a pass, but the aerial attack failed as Lutheran picked off the pass and returned it for a touchdown that made it 28-14.
After multiple punts by both teams, Lutheran got the ball on the Falcon 34 and after one incompletion, threw a touchdown pass that put the hosts up 35-14 at the half.
Coming out of the intermission, Lutheran received and took one play to score, a 52-yard run that, with the extra point, made it 42-14 just 14 seconds into the third quarter.
The next Falcon drive saw the team stay on the ground with Ellis, Myers and Reynolds running the ball, but they combined to gain only nine yards and turned the ball over on downs.
North Vermillion saw their defense force a three-and-out, but their first play when they got the ball back was a pick that give it right back to the Saints.
Lutheran took advantage to score again for a 49-14 lead midway through the third period.
The Falcons used a mix of runs by Reynolds and passes from Ellis to reach midfield before throwing another interception that led to the final Saint score of the night, a 10-play, 69-yard drive that meant the hosts had scored 42 unanswered points in a 56-14 game.
The proud tradition of North Vermillion football is never to quit battling and the team did just that, getting the ball back with 9:14 left in the game.
The Falcons kept the ball on the ground with Reynolds picking up his best run of the game, a 20-yard gain, and then seeing Ellis pick up 23 on four carries to move the ball to the Saint 21.
Reynolds carried again, this time for 14 and then a couple more times to move the ball to one from where Ellis dove over the goal line.
Crowder kicked the extra point to make the final score 56-21.
North Vermillion head coach Brian Crabtree said before the contest that the key to the game would be to stay “on schedule” meaning avoiding third-and-long, but his team struggled to gain yards on first and second downs putting them in tough situations on third down.
The coach made no excuses, but one big reason was the limited activity by Reynolds who, because of an ankle injury, often had to play decoy with Ellis keeping the ball on the ground.
Crabtree, who like most good coaches takes too little credit when things go well, but also shoulders too much of the blame when thing go badly, went the latter route saying, “Maybe, if I had called better plays we wouldn’t have been off schedule so much.”
He said the lack of one player means he should have found someone else to step up or another way to compensate for the loss, but Reynolds, who had run for 240 yards in the previous game, a win over Parke Heritage, could only net 62 on this night with 34 yards coming on two fourth-quarter plays.
“He’s a tough and gritty kid who plays through pain,” Crabtree said, “but [with Reynolds limited] I should have done something more to help us. I needed to make some different calls out there.”
Reynolds said he did his best, adding, “You go through all the pain all week, but when you get on the field, it goes away, but you sometimes can’t do what you want to do.”
Asked how he even managed to be on the field after being on crutches two days earlier, Reynolds said, “It’s the game and the will to win that gets you on there – that and playing for your brothers out there. We all did what we could.”
Statistically, it was a good year for the 11-2 Falcons as Reynolds ended up (unofficially) with about 1700 yards on the ground and 13 touchdowns while Ellis threw for nearly 2300 yards and 26 touchdowns along with rushing for something like 650 yards and 13 touchdowns for the season.
Noteworthy also was the near-perfect season by Crowder who was 57 of 59 on extra-point kicks for North Vermillion while also playing basketball for her school on the Thursdays before the sectional championship and regional title games.
Her only “misses” were two blocked kicks by Covington early in the season when one side of her line let the Trojans through to smother the attempts – otherwise she was 57 for 57 on the season.
Both she and Crabtree give credit to the pressure of playing a high profile position on the basketball team for giving her the poise to handle the kicking duties in a season where her kicks made the scoring difference in winning rather than losing the two games against Parke Heritage.
In the end, Crabtree summed up the regional contest by saying, “They were the better team tonight. They have great players who were good last year and they had almost everybody back this year. They were just hard to stop.”