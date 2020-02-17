For the second year in a row, North Vermillion traveled halfway across the state on Saturday to face Blue River Valley in a girls’ basketball regional opener.
The score was closer than last season, but the Falcons again fell to the Vikings, this time by a single point.
The game came down to the final 14 seconds with Blue River Valley in the lead 45-44 but the ball in the hands of the Falcons.
Getting the ball across half court, North Vermillion looked for a shot and got a contested short jumper that bounced up off the rim with about three seconds left.
The Falcons rebounded and put back the shot, missed, grabbed the ball again and missed a final try for the game winner, meaning the squad from Cayuga came up a point short of advancing.
Mark Switzer, the North Vermillion head coach, said he expected a close game and then commented about the outcome.
“You’d think with all the close games we’ve played this year, we’d be comfortable in one like this,” he said, “but I think we got caught up in the moment and couldn’t do it.”
The start of the game was all that any Falcon fan could want as they team took a 2-0 lead and turned it into an 11-4 score by the end of the first quarter.
The Vikings started the contest in a 2-3 zone with their big player posted squarely in the middle of the lane, looking to stop any drives to the basket.
That was fine for North Vermillion as they simply worked the ball around the perimeter of the three-point arc until they found an open jumper.
McKenzie Crowder hit the first basket for the team and then Ava Martin added a jumper.
Rylee Dowers made a three-pointer off a pass from Hannah Ellis, Crowder took a steal the length of the floor for a lay-up and then Brianna West connected on a jumper – meaning all five starters had contributed to the eleven Falcon points.
The last minute of the first quarter and the first few of the second period saw both teams miss several shots, but Blue River Valley was colder than North Vermillion.
With two minutes gone in the period, Dowers fed Crowder for a trey that made the score 17-5 and forced a Viking timeout.
It did not help Blue River Valley as Dowers came right back with a runner that she converted into a three-point play to give the Falcons their largest lead of the game at 20-5.
The Vikings warmed up after that, getting a pair of treys around a jumper by Crowder to make it 22-11, but Crowder came right back with a three-pointer of her own to bump the lead back up.
The final three minutes of the first half saw the team nullify each other’s scoring as Blue River Valley made two free throws while the Falcons got a basket for a 27-13 lead at the intermission.
Opening the third quarter, Crowder made one of two free throws to restore the North Vermillion lead to fifteen again, but then, after the teams traded baskets, Blue River Valley made a small, but significant, run of four points after which North Vermillion did the same for a 34-19 lead with 2:21 left.
The Viking run was not significant because of the four points, but rather in how they scored them.
In much of the game to that point, Blue River Valley was cold from the outside meaning that North Vermillion could pack their defense inside on the Viking post player, but once they started hitting jumpers, Switzer said his team faced a problem.
“What are you going to do,” he asked rhetorically. “When they were cold from the outside, we could double the big girl, but once they started to hit we had to come out on them and that left her open inside.”
The Falcons tried to do a little of both – stay inside but then jump outside to contest a long shot – but that compromise did not work as well as Switzer might have liked.
Blue River Valley made a runner, a trey and a lay-up to close the third quarter, but North Vermillion still led 34-26.
That eight-point margin went back to double-digits when Ellis fed Crowder for a lay-up, but a few seconds later, the Vikings hit a trey for a 36-29 score.
The teams traded single made free throws and then Blue River Valley made a lay-up with just over six minutes left to make it 37-32.
Dowers made a pair of free throws, but the Vikings crept closer, 39-35, on a free throw and a lay-up that caused Switzer to call a timeout.
Both teams then failed to score on their next possessions, but Blue River Valley then got a fast break to cut the margin to two, 39-37, with 3:45 left, but Dowers made a trey off a pass from Crowder to push the margin back up to five with 3:07 to go.
The Falcons would not score again for about two-and-a-half minutes, but the Vikings added a lay-up and a trey to tie the game at 42-all with 2:36 left and then they went into a spread.
With 56 seconds left, Blue River Valley hit a three-pointer to take their first lead of the game at 45-42 and again Switzer called a timeout.
The Falcons came out and Crowder found Martin free under the basket for a lay-up that made it 45-44 with 42 seconds left.
Those two points would turn out to be the final points scored by North Vermillion in the game.
The Falcons then started fouling to send Blue River Valley to the line and half of that tactic worked as the Vikings missed the front end of two one-and-ones and both shots on a double-bonus chance.
However, North Vermillion could not get any rebounds until the final of those four misses with the aforementioned 14 seconds left on the clock.
A short jumper missed, a tip failed to go in and a third shot, which might have been moments after the horn, also bounced away and the Vikings had the 45-44 win.
Switzer spoke about the team, saying, “I’m really proud of the accomplishment of these girls. A lot of people said we couldn’t do this after losing five seniors off last year’s team, but they took it as a challenge and got here.”
He praised both this year’s and last year’s team, mentioning they had won two sectionals in a row and had 20 or more wins in both seasons.
Switzer knows he will be losing seniors Rylee Dowers, Hannah Ellis and Brianna West off this squad, but he still closed by saying, “I certainly hope to be back here again next year.”