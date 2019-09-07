Last season it took two days and two overtimes for North Vermillion to defeat Covington in football as the game was suspended by lightning and then tied after regulation.
It was a different game this year as the host Falcons still picked up the win, but did so by jumping out to a 35-0 halftime lead that caused the second half to be played with a running clock across two quarters where no one scored.
North Vermillion took the opening kickoff and ran eight plays that ended with a six-yard touchdown run by quarterback Brennan Ellis and an extra point by McKenzie Crowder for a 7-0 with about three minutes gone in the game.
Covington tried to respond with a mix of runs and passes – runs by Trace Hammer and passes from Colton Brown to Caleb Ellmore – but to no avail and the team had to punt.
It looked as if it might be a defensive struggle as the Falcons went three-and-out and punted right back to the Trojans.
On their next possession, however, North Vermillion went 80 yards in seven plays for a second touchdown, this one on a five-yard run by Wyatt Reynolds.
The Trojans broke through the line on the extra point try and blocked the kick so it was 13-0.
The Falcons kicked off and Covington made a mistake, bobbling the ball with the hosts recovering and driving two plays for a score.
Ellis threw to Colby West for 28 yards and then Reynolds scored from twelve yards out to make it 19-0 as Covington again broke through to block the extra point kick.
That kick attempt was the final play of the first quarter, but the second started no better for the Trojans as they went three-and-out.
The visitors punted and once again, the Falcons drove the length of the field for a touchdown with the final play being a pass from Ellis to West for a 35-yard score.
Ellis ran for a two-point try that made it 27-0 midway through the second quarter.
Covington began to move the ball on the ground on their next possession before going to the air with Brown throwing to Ellmore only to see Nick Myers leap to break up the pass to end the Trojan threat.
There were now about five minutes left in the second quarter and North Vermillion scored another touchdown and two-point try to lead 35-0 going into the intermission.
That 35-point margin meant that there would be a running clock for the remainder of the game regardless of the score.
Covington got the ball first and drove to the Falcon 30 before turning the ball over on downs on an incomplete pass.
The Falcons used up much of the remaining time in the period and it was still 35-0 after three quarters.
Both coaches sent in their junior varsity players for the final twelve minutes and both groups threatened to score, but neither could complete the one key play that would let them reach the end zone so the game ended with that same 35-0 total.
North Vermillion head coach Brian Crabtree said he was proud of the play of his team.
“I thought we played hard and executed better than we did last week,” he said, “and I think we did it on both sides of the ball.”
Crabtree gave credit to the culture of the Falcon football team for the win.
“We have a strong senior class and they have a lot of big game experience,” he explained. “They are leaders and have learned that when you come up, you have to be ready to contribute and I think we had players do that tonight.”