North Vermillion captures Football Sectional Championship
By Greg Flint
In Week 7 of the regular season, North Vermillion hosted Parke Heritage in football and won 42-36 in a back-and-forth game that came down to the final play of the contest.
On Friday, there was a rematch, also at North Vermillion, where the host Falcons took on the Wolves for the 1A Sectional 45 championship with the result being almost identical as the host won 42-40 with the game again coming down to the final play.
With eight minutes left in the game, Wyatt Reynolds of North Vermillion scored on a one-yard run to tie the game at 34-all before McKenzie Crowder kicked her third extra point of the game to put the Falcons up one at 35-34.
Three minutes later, Parke Heritage scored to lead 40-35 and looked to make it 42-35, but a penalty forced them into retrying their two-point conversion and the second attempt failed.
Getting the ball back, North Vermillion took to the air – something they had tried to avoid all game due to the athleticism of the Wolves backfield.
After a couple of successes, they threw an interception with 3:09 to go that gave the ball back to Parke Heritage.
The Wolves kept the ball on the ground in the hands of Seth Bollinger and the senior running back picked up 8 ½ yards in three carries, setting up a 4th-and-1 ½.
The visitors gave him the ball again, but Josh Little of the Falcons stopped his run about a yard shy of the first down marker to turn the ball back over to North Vermillion with 2:06 left in the game.
“That was a huge stop for us,” Brian Crabtree, the Falcon head coach said, “but we trusted our defense. Our players have been in a lot of big games, so they kept their poise and got the stop.”
To try to pull out the win, North Vermillion had to go 86 yards in that remaining 2:06 and the drive did not start well.
Two incompletions made it 3rd-and-ten before quarterback Brennan Ellis hit Lucas Cook for a twelve-yard gain and a first down.
Two more incompletions followed and a two-yard run by Reynolds made it 4th-and-eight from the 28, but Ellis again found Cook, this time for 17 yards and another first down.
Ellis threw to Cook a third time for what appeared to be another first down, but a holding penalty back up the Falcons and nullified the catch.
Still going to the air, Ellis threw to Colby West to move the ball into Parke Heritage territory and then hit him again to get the ball to the 14-yard line.
A pass to West looked like a touchdown but Bollinger was able to disrupt the play to make it second and ten with just 16.7 seconds left in the game.
An incompletion chewed up four more seconds, but then Ellis hit Nick Myers who managed to make an NFL-level catch, dragging his toes while reaching out for the ball and falling out of bounds for a touchdown.
Crowder then kicked her fourth extra point to make the score 42-40 in favor of the Falcons, but there were still 6.3 seconds left.
After Crowder kicked off, Parke Heritage had the ball on the Falcon 47 and threw two passes, the last catch with under a second left to set up what looked to be a “Hail Mary” throw, but the North Vermillion rush contained the multiple-reverse play the Wolves tried and the game was over.
“Hats off to Parke Heritage for their efforts tonight,” Crabtree said. “We beat a great football team and we did it because we’ve got a lot of grit – we played hard all night.”
The game started with the teams trading touchdowns for a 6-6 score with a minute gone in the second period.
Parke Heritage then scored twice more to take a 20-6 lead with five minutes left in the half, but North Vermillion scored twice in that span against only once by the Wolves for a 26-21 score at the intermission.
The Falcons took the lead late in the third quarter on a one-yard run by Ellis and an extra point by Crowder to go up 28-26, but the Wolves came right back, scoring on the first play of the fourth period to lead 34-28.
Reynolds then scored on the one-yard run and Crowder made kick for the 35-34 score that set up the rest of contest.
“We’ll enjoy this tonight,” Crabtree said, “but tomorrow we’ll start working on Indianapolis Lutheran.”
North Vermillion (11-1) travels next Friday to face the 11-0 Saints in a regional contest that will be a rematch of last season’s semi-state game won by the Falcons 14-7.