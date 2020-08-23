Last year North Vermillion traveled to Owen Valley to open the football season and came away with a 43-8 victory over the 3A school.
This year is completely different than 2019 in many ways and so was the outcome of the game when the Falcons hosted the Patriots and fell 28-6.
In a normal season, North Vermillion head coach Brian Crabtree said his team would scrimmage five times in the summer and then once in the IHSAA-mandated fall opener.
None of that happened this year as Covid-19 curtailed sports for much of the spring and summer, meaning that the Falcons had not faced an actual opponent since their final game last fall.
Reports of possible Covid-19 infections delayed football practice as a whole and also kept selected individuals from getting in sufficient practices to be eligible to play on Saturday night against the Patriots.
“We had five two-way starters out tonight because they don’t have ten practices and we also don’t have [McKenzie] Crowder, our kicker, for the same reason,” Martin Brown, the Falcon Athletic Director, said over halftime. “Brian [Crabtree] is doing what he can, but when you have that many starters out, it’s rough.”
The opening drive for North Vermillion saw the team move up the field only to have the drive come to an end on a fumble that gave the ball over to Owen Valley.
The Patriots could not make much progress and punted, but the Falcons struggled on their next possession and did the same.
Owen Valley mixed runs and passes on their ensuing drive and reached the end zone on a 42-yard touchdown pass that made it 7-0 with 1:32 left in the first quarter.
Neither offense had much success until the 8:44 mark of the second period when the Patriots reached the nine-yard line and then punched through on the ground for a 14-0 lead.
North Vermillion was without starting quarterback and middle linebacker Carter Edney so the pivot position was handed over to Cody Tryon.
“I thought Cody showed good composure out there,” Crabtree said about the freshman.
Tryon did well enough as did running backs Jon Martin and Jeremiah Ziebart, but the size of Owen Valley made it hard for the duo to pick up yardage on the ground for much of the game.
Owen Valley added two more scores in the second quarter, another nine-yard run and a five-yard pass to take a 28-0 lead at the half.
The Patriots got the ball to start the third quarter and the Falcon defense rose up to force a punt.
the offense began to move the ball, but they could not convert a 4th-down play so the drive stalled.
North Vermillion got another chance when Owen Valley fumbled at the goal line and Alex Sempsrott, another freshman, fell on the ball for a touchback.
That turnover led the Falcons to their lone score of the night, a one-yard run by Martin, on a drive that included a 30-yard dash by Tryon and a 37-sprint by Martin that made it 28-6.
Owen Valley could not move on their next drive and North Vermilion took over and drove deep into Patriot territory before the horn sounded to end the game.
Crabtree said he saw what he expected to see with so many starters missing, but he commended his team on not quitting, playing hard and “not making excuses on a game we lost.”
He noted that one plus about the game was that it “got the young guys some experience,” which he said would help the team in the future.
Perhaps the biggest positive on the night was that the team played the game at all.
With so many starters out, including one unexpectedly a day before the contest, the Falcons had the opportunity to do what several other schools had to do – cancel the game – but they chose instead to play.
“We could have cancelled, but decided to play,” Crabtree explained. “Even our freshmen, who had to be out there, wouldn’t have let us quit. Our team wanted to go out there and play.”