Since 1995, NICHES Land Trust has been working locally to protect, restore and sustain Northern Indiana’s ecosystems by providing habitat for native species and offering natural places for the education, appreciation and enjoyment of current and future generations.
The beginning of NICHES came on July 29, 1994, in Lafayette, when founding members Harry Potter, Persis Newman, and Susan Ulrich met to discuss a growing local interest in protecting the quickly vanishing natural areas in the region, according to a news release. A big step forward for the organization happened in March of 1995 when Sycamore Audubon Society had an event to promote the idea of starting a land trust.
After hearing from representatives of other established land trusts in the state, a sign-up sheet was passed around for those interested in working to form a similar group locally. Many signed on including Mike Dana, NICHES first vice president, Rod Evans, the first treasurer, and other founding board members Susan Horn, Don Bickel, Greg Shaner, and Brian Tunis. Later that year, NICHES Land Trust was officially incorporated and by the end of 1996, it was up and running managing two donated properties totaling 24 acres.
Twenty-five years later, NICHES has grown to protect more than 3,500 acres of land across more than four properties and operates in a 13-county service area, headquartered in Tippecanoe County.
Founding member Susan Ulrich said, “It is amazing what has happened since we formed NICHES. It has far exceeded our expectations. NICHES takes pride in not only acquiring and protecting land from development, but also rigorously stewarding it to maximize its ecological potential. They seek to bring balance back to local ecosystems by removing invasive species, reintroducing periodic fires, managing deer populations, and fostering sensitive native plant species. In some cases, they have gone to the lengths of introducing new genetics to isolated orchid populations through hand pollination.”
As for Benton County, Julie Rubsam, NICHES deputy director, said, “NICHES does not currently have any properties located in Benton County, but we are always looking for an opportunity to expand our conservation work into the area. We would love to have the opportunity to be a part of preserving or restoring a prairie in Benton County.”
As for Warren County Gus Nyberg, NICHES executive director, said, “NICHES protects 13 distinct properties in Warren County, from the 100’ bluff of Black Rock over the Wabash River in eastern part of the county, to Williams Woods near Marshfield in the west. Crow’s Grove near the banks of Big Pine Creek is a very special natural area, a rosetta stone for local natural areas with a healthy mixed age stand of native white pines, that gave their name to Pine Village, Big Pine Creek, Little Pine Creek and Mud Pine Creek. NICHES is working to restore white pines and associated oak woodland to appropriate soils across the county. NICHES is supported by memberships, and those memberships allow all of NICHES lands to be open to the public to hike and explore from dawn to dusk throughout the year.
Nyberg said of the work done in Fountain County, “With the addition of 59 acres in December of 2019, NICHES Shawnee Bottoms has grown to over 500 acres with over two miles of Wabash River shoreline. Shawnee Bottoms is NICHES’ largest protected land in our 13 county service area. Along Shawnee Bottoms’ three miles of hiking trail, one can see bald eagles active around their nest on Scott’s Pond, a 20 acre pond in the floodplain, sandstone rock outcrops, beaver ponds, spring runs, reforested bottomlands. Shawnee Bottoms is a great place to hike, fish and find yourself in Natural Fountain County.”
Throughout the organization’s history, they have heavily relied on the community being invested and playing an active role in their work. For its first 12 years, NICHES was completely run by volunteers until Nyberg was hired as its first employee in 2007.
He shared, “This year is NICHES 25th year of working to make a difference in our community, acquiring land, creating habitat for native plants and animals as well as creating places for people to explore, grow, and connect to the natural world. We have a lot of events planned for this year to celebrate. But it won’t all be play, we will be busy working at the preserves, reducing invasive species cover, implementing controlled burns, tending rare plants, and restoring habitats.”
The final piece of the land conservation puzzle is to share the places they protect with the community.
Throughout the year, NICHES hosts a number of outreach and education events to bring the community together around the work they do.
One particularly meaningful event for NICHES Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator, Sam Cody, is hosting two weeks of Summer Adventure Camp for kids ages, 11-14 years old in June.
He said, “Watching young eyes light up with excitement while getting muddy and having fun out on the properties is what gives me hope for the future of local conservation. The natural places we protect are perhaps one of the greatest sanctuaries and instinctive sources of inspiration for people of all ages in our community. It’s truly a humbling thing to see how far this organization has gone in the last 25 years, but it will take a village to keep the momentum going and bring these preserves back to the state they need to be in. It’s all public land and its continued health and vitality into the future will rely on the hearts and hands of the public. Getting to open children’s eyes to the beauty that exists in their own backyards is a small, but nevertheless important, step towards that ultimate goal.”
Everyone involved with NICHES expresses appreciation for the community’s support to protect all the acres of local natural areas.
Those who want more information about this topic can contact Julie Rubsam at 765-423-1605 or email at jrubsam@nicheslandtrust.org.