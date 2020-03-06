On March 4 the Seeger Memorial High School Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) inducted 20 new members.
The event was in Seeger’s High School Gym and was hosted by the current NHS members.
This year’s officers include: Meghan Beyer, president; Kaylee Kerr, vice president; MacKinley Cooksey, secretary; Kendal Knosp, treasurer; Jude Hunter and Elizabeth Potts, co-reporters.
Membership in NHS is reserved for any senior, junior, or second-semester sophomore who is found to regularly demonstrate the four qualities of Scholarship (by obtaining a GPA of 3.3 or higher) Leadership, Character, and Service. National Honor Society membership is one of the highest honors that can be conferred upon students at Seeger.
The inductees for the 2020 Spring Semester included, senior: Cameron Ellis, son of Shaun and Correna Ellis; juniors: Eden Hess, daughter of Steve Hess; Katherine Martin, daughter of Steve and Emily Martin; Thomas Odle, son of David and Tammy Odle; Jameson Sprague, son of Chad Sprague, the late LeeAnn Sprague, and Paula Brazas; and Jesse Wolber, son of Patrick and Amelia Wolber; sophomores:
Sophia Ashby, daughter of David and Katherine Ashby; Mary Beckett, daughter of Rob and Holli Beckett; Emily Bowen, daughter of Reggie and Nikki Fenters; Shawn Grady, son of Mikel and Sharon Grady; Berlyn Guminski, daughter of William and Jennifer Guminski; Leah Kirkpatrick, daughter of John and Gretchen Kirkpatrick; Jonevin Laswell, son of Wayne and Toni Laswell; Kloey Mitton, daughter of Zach Mitton and Beth Mitton; Chayton Oliver, son of Robin Kiefer, Mick Kiefer and Chris Oliver; Riley Shrader, daughter of Ralph and Lesley Shrader; Ethan Swanson, son of Douglas and Franki Swanson; Jennifer Velazquez, daughter of José and Elvia Velazquez;
Morgan Warrick, daughter of Robert and Peggy Warrick; and Katelyn Wellmaker, daughter of Paul and Amy Wellmaker.