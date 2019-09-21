Family members of the late Daniel McGrady have established a new endowment fund, the Daniel & Renee McGrady Family Fund, to benefit the Southeast Fountain community thru the Southeast Fountain Community Foundation.
Daniel passed away prematurely in late February 2019. He was a strong supporter of a variety of organizations and activities in the Hillsboro and Southeast Fountain area. He is survived by his wife, Renee (Hershberger) and their children Grant (Kellie) McGrady and Krista Martin (Brock).
All donations to the Daniel & Renee McGrady Family Fund are invested and a portion of the earnings each year will be utilized to assist in supporting innovative and creative problem-solving projects that have the potential to make significant long-term impact in the Southeast Fountain area.
The projects may be in a wide-variety of areas, including, but not limited to: education, health & wellness, economic improvement, community leadership development, park & recreation ventures, child & youth activities, senior citizen endeavors, school-based initiatives, visitors & tourism promotion, and others.
Donations to the Daniel & Renee McGrady Fund may be made online at: www.wicf-inc.org or mailed to: Southeast Fountain Community Foundation, ATTN: Daniel & Renee McGrady Fund, PO Box 95, Veedersburg, IN 47987.