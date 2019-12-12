A Seeger eighth grader wanted to do something for the Warren County Fair in memory of his grandfather.
Ryley Nern, 13, he decided to take the money he earned from his auctioned animal and donate it back to the swine barn.
“I wanted to give a donation to the swine barn in memory of my grandpa, and to benefit others in the swine barn, as well.” His grandfather was John Nern.
He said, “I gave the donation in memory of my grandpa because I knew he really loved the swine barn, the farm, animals, and watching 4-Hers compete.
Word got out to the buyers and the money was generated.
The buyers included Mike Alsop Chevrolet-Buick, Mike Alsop; Dean Bahrns and Family; CERES Solutions – Crawfordsville; Farmers and Merchants Bank, Taylor Weigle; Greenwood Vet Clinic; Hannon Heating & Air; Adam and Kelsey Hanthorne Family; John and Kelsey Hetrick; Hubner Industries LLC; Longbranch Seed Service; Longbranch Farms LLC; Frankie Lucas and Family; Mark and Debbie Morningstar; Bill Moyars and Family; Brock Myers Family; Nutrien Ag - West Lebanon, Mitch Groves; Wilbur Pearson; Peterson Crop Insurance, Mike Peterson; Odel's Special Touch Collision, Darin Odle; Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport Hospital; Jeff and Lisa Troike; Waling Builders; Williamsport Food Basket; Jim and TJ Willett; Jordan and Nisha Nern; Fox Ridge Veterinary Service - Teal Summitt DVM; Phantom Farms, Steve Magner; CKCK Transport and Corey Myers Trucking; John Larson/Larson Law; and Hetrick Trucking.
“I would like to say to all of the buyers of my pig thank you so much and that I know my grandpa would have appreciated it and I know I appreciate it too.”
He’s been in 4-H for about six years, and he’d always done swine and shooting sports in it.
“I like 4-H because you get to work with animals, but you can also try different projects and work with things that you have never tried or worked with before,” he said.
“To me, the swine barn means childhood practically. I grew up on a farm exposed to animals, which meant I usually went and saw them compete in the local summertime fair, which has always been fun for me.”
He said, “My grandpa's involvement with the fair and the swine project was great. He had kids and grandkids in 4-H but was also a part of 4-H in the swine barn, and just loved being at the fair overall.
“My grandpa was a businessman and a farmer with three children that did 4-H. He loved the swine barn and raising animals not only for meat or market but also to see his kids show animals like my mom and dad like to watch me do this too. My grandpa loved being around the farm and loved his family too,” Nern said.
Emily Grundy, Extension’s 4-H program assistant for Warren County, the current concrete in the swine barn has areas that need to be replaced. A portion of it was replaced before the 2019 4-H Fair, but more still needs to be done.
“Ryley wanted his donation to go towards this project in memory of his grandfather.
“Purdue Extension – Warren County would like to send a huge thank you to Ryley Nern for his generous donation to the fair board swine committee. In memory of his grandfather, John Nern, Ryley decided to donate his auction check from the 2019 Warren Co. 4-H Fair to the Swine Committee to be used towards concrete flooring updates in the swine barn. Thank you so much, Ryley and all of the auction buyers who helped Ryley's cause.”