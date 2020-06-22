STATEHOUSE – Fountain and Warren counties, as well as local communities, are eligible for more than $1.1 million to cover COVID-19-related expenses through the federal stimulus package, according to State Reps. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) and Alan Morrison (R-Brazil) in a news release.
"As the state begins to open back up more and more, any assistance is a great help to get us back on track," Negele said. "As we look to stay on the right path financially, these federal dollars will help ease the burden on local budgets."
Indiana allocated $300 million in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economics Security Act to counties and communities for reimbursement of expenditures related to the pandemic. Morrison said the funding, allocated based on population, cannot be used to replace lost tax revenue.
"Another consequence of this pandemic is taking a bite out of local government budgets," Morrison said. "Any support that can be provided during this emergency is vital to providing critical services to the community and preserving so much of what we love about our cities and towns."
Fountain County is eligible for $530,488 and Warren County is eligible for $268,082 in reimbursement funding. In addition, the following communities are also eligible to receive the following amounts:
· Attica $103,268;
· Covington $80,979;
· Hillsboro $16,351;
· Kingman $15,410;
· Mellott $6,066;
· Newtown $7,948;
· Veedersburg $66,055;
· Wallace $2,919;
· Pine Village $6,586;
· State Line City $4,509;
· West Lebanon $22,418; and
· Williamsport $60,020.
The Indiana Finance Authority is in charge of implementing guidelines on how each county, city and town can use the funding, as well as compiling reimbursement requests through accepted documentation including invoices. Visit in.gov/ifa for more information.